Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

It has been a year since the Pahalgam attack - an incident which raised some pertinent questions on security, accountability, and retaliation in Kashmir. We are revisiting what we wrote then.
Uneasy Calm After Chaos: Scattered chairs at food stalls at the deserted meadow of Baisaran in Pahalgam after the recent terrorist attack.
A CRPF personnel patrols the terror site at Baisaran after the attack
Plates of ready-to-eat noodles at one of the food stalls
Loss and Devastation: Mother of Adil Shah, a horse porter, who was killed in Pahalgam, at his funeral.
A villager inspects the demolished house of a suspected militant at Murran in Pulwama
Remains of a Home: Locals gather at a demolished house of a suspected militant in Murran village in Pulwama.
The family photo of Hilal Ahmad Thoker lies by a broken window. His house, which is next to the house of a suspected militant, got damaged during the demolition
What Lies Ahead: A woman living in Murran, Pulwama, inspects her house, next to the house of a suspected militant, after it was demolished
Artificial flowers lie strewn amid the debris of a demolished home in Khasi Pora village in Tral
Manpreet Romana is creative head at Outlook India. He is based in Delhi
Yasir Iqbal is an Outlook photographer based in Kashmir
This article is part of Outlook’s May 11, 2025 issue, covering the Pahalgam terror attack and the old wounds it has reopened. It appeared in print as 'Anatomy of an Attack’.