Replug: Anatomy Of An Attack | Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack in Photos

The Baisaran meadow stands deserted. A crackdown on suspected militants has led to homes being demolished. These images capture the silence, the pain and the loss that has left people living in the Valley stunned and heartbroken

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Manpreet Romana
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Yasir Iqbal
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Kashmir Terror Attack
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana

It has been a year since the Pahalgam attack - an incident which raised some pertinent questions on security, accountability, and retaliation in Kashmir. We are revisiting what we wrote then. 

Uneasy Calm After Chaos: Scattered chairs at food stalls at the deserted meadow of Baisaran in Pahalgam after the recent terrorist attack.

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Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Kashmir Terror Attack | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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A CRPF personnel patrols the terror site at Baisaran after the attack

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Pahalgam Terror Attack
Tourists Attacked By Terrorists | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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The Sudden Tragedy: The photo album of a tourist lies on the table of a food stall at Baisaran

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Terrorist Attack In Kashmir
Pahalgam Terrorist Attack | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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Plates of ready-to-eat noodles at one of the food stalls

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Tourists Attacked By Terrorists
Pahalgam Terror Attack | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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Loss and Devastation: Mother of Adil Shah, a horse porter, who was killed in Pahalgam, at his funeral.

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Houses of terrorists demolished in J&K
Houses of terrorists demolished in J-K | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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A villager inspects the demolished house of a suspected militant at Murran in Pulwama

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Houses of terrorists demolished in J-K
Pahalgam terror attack suspect's house demolished | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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Remains of a Home: Locals gather at a demolished house of a suspected militant in Murran village in Pulwama.

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Pahalgam Attack
Pahalgam terror attack suspect's house demolished | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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The family photo of Hilal Ahmad Thoker lies by a broken window. His house, which is next to the house of a suspected militant, got damaged during the demolition

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Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
Pahalgam Terror Attack | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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What Lies Ahead: A woman living in Murran, Pulwama, inspects her house, next to the house of a suspected militant, after it was demolished

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Pahalgam Terrorist Attack | Photo: Yasir Iqbal, Manpreet Romana
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Artificial flowers lie strewn amid the debris of a demolished home in Khasi Pora village in Tral

Manpreet Romana is creative head at Outlook India. He is based in Delhi

Yasir Iqbal is an Outlook photographer based in Kashmir

This article is part of Outlook’s May 11, 2025 issue, covering the Pahalgam terror attack and the old wounds it has reopened. It appeared in print as 'Anatomy of an Attack’.

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