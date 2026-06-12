Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: BAN Win By Five Wickets, Secure Maiden Series Win Over AUS
Bangladesh secured its first one-day international series win over Australia on Thursday. A 2 1/2-hour rain delay forced a revised DLS target of 192 in 41 overs and Bangladesh reached 195-5 with six overs to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final game will be played at the same venue on Sunday. The depleted Australians started the match losing three wickets without a run on the board. Half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (55 not out) and Xavier Bartlett (52) bailed them out to 187-8 in 42 overs. Opening batter Soumya Sarkar, the only change Bangladesh made from the team which won the first game at the same venue by 86 runs on the DLS Method, and Najmul Hossain Shanto both made 42 runs each while Towhid Hridoy was unbeaten on 40 off 55 balls.
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