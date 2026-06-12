Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: BAN Win By Five Wickets, Secure Maiden Series Win Over AUS

Bangladesh secured its first one-day international series win over Australia on Thursday. A 2 1/2-hour rain delay forced a revised DLS target of 192 in 41 overs and Bangladesh reached 195-5 with six overs to spare to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third and final game will be played at the same venue on Sunday. The depleted Australians started the match losing three wickets without a run on the board. Half-centuries from Marnus Labuschagne (55 not out) and Xavier Bartlett (52) bailed them out to 187-8 in 42 overs. Opening batter Soumya Sarkar, the only change Bangladesh made from the team which won the first game at the same venue by 86 runs on the DLS Method, and Najmul Hossain Shanto both made 42 runs each while Towhid Hridoy was unbeaten on 40 off 55 balls.

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Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz shakes hands with Australia's Marnus Labuschagne after winning the second one day international cricket match against Australia in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green, right, celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Litton Das during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Litton Das
Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Riley Meredith
Australia's Riley Meredith bowls a delivery during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia's players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Australia's captain Josh Inglis collects the during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Soumya Sarkar
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Soumya Sarkar
Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Riley Meredith
Australia's Riley Meredith bowls a delivery during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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12/19
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Ground staff cover the pitch as it rains during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed celebrates the wicket of Australia's Adam Zampa, right, during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Marnus Labuschagne
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates his fifty runs during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Tanvir Islam
Bangladesh's Tanvir Islam, left, celebrates with Towhid Hridoy the wicket of Australia's captain Josh Inglis during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Cooper Connolly, right, during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed, center, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Matt Short, left, during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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bangaladesh vs australia 2nd ODI cricket highlights-Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Bangladesh's captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, left, tosses the coin for the toss as Australia's captain Josh Inglis looks during the second one day international cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh in Mirpur, Bangladesh. | Photo: AP/Mosaraf Hossain
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