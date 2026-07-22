Dharmendra Pradhan’s Daughter Faces Online Backlash Over Foreign Education, Disables Instagram

Dharmendra Pradhan’s daughter disables Instagram after backlash over her overseas education amid ongoing CJP protests.
Social media users target Naimisha Pradhan, while others oppose dragging family members into political criticism.
Education Minister Pradhan accuses Opposition of politicising student issues and disrupting Parliament’s Monsoon Session.
Naimisha Pradhan, daughter of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, has disabled her Instagram account following a wave of online criticism over her decision to pursue higher education abroad.
Naimisha completed her Master of Laws (LLM) from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Massachusetts, United States.
The backlash comes amid ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of the education minister. The criticism intensified after police action on Monday against student protesters who were marching towards Parliament to raise their concerns.
Social media users traced Naimisha’s Instagram account and flooded the comment sections of several posts, tagging her and questioning her overseas education.
Outrage Over Education
Naimisha completed her LLM in 2023 and began working as a senior associate at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). However, social media users flooded the comments sections of posts made by Tufts University with slogans like "Dharmendra Pradhan resign" and called for her suspension from the institution.
Several users posted videos and posts questioning her education in a foreign country. One post tagging Naimisha said she pursued an education abroad because of the domestic education system. "You're studying abroad because you know what millions of Indian students already know: our education system is failing them," the post read, adding that other students would leave too if they had "the privilege and the money".
While some users tagged Tufts University and alleged she was "part of the problem", others asserted the issue must remain focused on Pradhan and not his family. "Dragging a family member into it, especially someone who isn't the decision maker, crosses a line," a user said, adding that accountability must be sought from people in office. "Criticise those in power, question their actions and demand change," the user added.
Pradhan's Reaction
Pradhan delivered his first reaction to the CJP protests at Jantar Mantar by lashing out at the Congress and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on social media platform X.
"LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," Pradhan said. He said Rahul and other leaders had staged a sit-in outside the residence of the Prime Minister, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.
Pradhan said the government remains 100% committed to discussing the NEET exam and addressing the concerns of youth in Parliament, saying the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. "For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," Pradhan said.
He added that students deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. "We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering," Pradhan said.