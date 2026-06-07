Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open Final: First Major Glory On The Line At Roland Garros

Germany’s Alexander Zverev will be up against Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open final in Paris, Sunday, June 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus

Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli Preview, French Open Final: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final of Roland Garros between Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the men's singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The second-seed is vying for his first Grand Slam title and he takes on Cobolli who's featuring in his first major title final. This will be Zverev's fourth Grand Slam and second French Open final in the last three years. Zverev has benefited from an open draw as several stars exited early, while the 29-year-old marched into the final on the back of his composure and consistency. The second seed will enter the contest as a favorite; however, earlier final losses could play on his mind when he takes the field today. On the other hand, the 24-year-old, Cobolli, has enjoyed a breakthrough run in the tournament and will love to make history in his first Grand Slam title with his fearless and aggressive tennis.

LIVE UPDATES

7 Jun 2026, 06:20:24 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open Final: Timing And Streaming Info The men’s singles final of the French Open 2026 between Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli is scheduled for Sunday, June 7, with action set to begin at 6:30 p.m. IST. In India, the match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network, while fans can also catch the live stream on SonyLIV and FanCode via both their apps and websites.

7 Jun 2026, 05:52:26 pm IST Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open Final: Match Details Match: Alexander Zverev Vs Flavio Cobolli Round: Men's Singles Final Tournament: French Open 2026 Venue & Date: Court Philippe-Chatrier, 6:30 PM IST