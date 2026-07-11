Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? Meet The Indian High Jumper Who Made Diamond League History

The previous national record was 2.29m, and Kushare surpassed it with a jump as high as 2.31 just before heading to the Diamond League. Across the world, only three athletes are there, who have surpassed the 2.31 mark. Danil Lysenko and Oleh Doroshchuk have jumped to the 2.33 mark, while Stefela is in between with a 2.32 m jump.