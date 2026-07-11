Who Is Sarvesh Kushare? Meet The Indian High Jumper Who Made Diamond League History

Sarvesh Kushare enjoyed a dream Diamond League debut in Monaco, finishing third to become only the fourth Indian to secure a podium finish at the prestigious event.
The 31-year-old cleared 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.23m and 2.26m on his first attempts before missing 2.28m, sealing a memorable third-place finish.
Fresh off setting a new national record of 2.31m, Kushare said he is eager to compete against the world's best, with only three athletes having cleared a higher mark this season.
Indian high jumper makes sensational debut in the coveted Diamond League, finishing in third place on the podium. This marks a landmark moment in his career as he becomes only the fourth Indian to achieve this feat, joining the elite of Indian athletes including Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar, and Vikas Gowda.
The 31-year-old high jumper cleared 2.12m, 2.16m, 2.20m, 2.23m, and 2.26m on the very first attempt before eventually falling short at 2.28 to seal the third spot.
The 31-year-old, Maharashtrian athlete just last week broke the high-jump national record at the Inter-State National championships by clearing the 2.31m mark. Kushare attributed it as a global benchmark and seemed confident to compete with the best in the world after successfully making history at the state level.
“2.31m is a global mark. I want to compete in more competitions and rub shoulders with the best in the world,” Sarvesh Kushare had said after his national record
The previous national record was 2.29m, and Kushare surpassed it with a jump as high as 2.31 just before heading to the Diamond League. Across the world, only three athletes are there, who have surpassed the 2.31 mark. Danil Lysenko and Oleh Doroshchuk have jumped to the 2.33 mark, while Stefela is in between with a 2.32 m jump.