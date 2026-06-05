Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Clears 90m For First Time, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra's Personal Best In Rome - Video

Rumesh's 92.62m throw in Rome set a national record, 2026 world lead, and broke a 20-year-old meet record
Rumesh won by nearly 9 metres, with runner-up Anderson Peters finishing at 83.91m
Rumesh was a 134 km/h teenage fast bowler who quit cricket for javelin, and never looked back
Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage delivered one of the most electrifying performances in recent Diamond League history at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome on Thursday.
The 23-year-old etched his name into athletics history by becoming Asia's second-best javelin thrower of all time and moving to eighth place on the world all-time list with a sensational throw of 92.62 metres. The mark was registered on his second attempt of the night, after an opening throw of 84.49m. It was a performance that left the Stadio Olimpico crowd in disbelief, and the rest of the javelin world on notice.
The massive effort set a new Sri Lankan national record, a world-leading mark for 2026, and broke the 20-year-old Rome Diamond League meet record of 90.34m, previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen. Pathirage himself captured the joy of the moment perfectly: "The weather feels good in Rome to throw further than at the last competition. Winning today feels like a Sri Lankan festival," he said after the event.
Just 35cm Short of Asian Glory and a Field Left Behind
Pathirage's winning throw of 92.62m was just 35 centimetres short of Arshad Nadeem's Asian record-breaking and gold medal-winning throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The milestone also carried enormous historical weight: the feat made Pathirage only the fourth Asian to breach the 90m mark in javelin, joining Chinese Taipei's Cheng Chao-Tsun (PB 91.36m), India's Neeraj Chopra (90.23m), and Pakistan's Nadeem, who has breached the mark multiple times.
The margin of victory was staggering. Former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada finished second at 83.91m, while Curtis Thompson of the USA claimed third with 83.89m, both nearly nine metres behind the winner. India's Sachin Yadav had a forgettable Diamond League debut, finishing eighth with a best throw of 79.18m.
Pathirage's rise has been meteoric. His previous best mark was 89.37m, set at a domestic event in March, meaning he improved his personal best by more than three metres in a single competition, a jaw-dropping leap that signals a generational talent finding his peak at exactly the right time.
Cricket's Loss, Javelin's Extraordinary Gain
Before Rome, before the Diamond League, before the 90-metre barrier, there was a cricket pitch. Rumesh Pathirage grew up dreaming of wearing the white flannels of Sri Lankan cricket, and for a boy from Kalutara, the district that produced Tillakaratne Dilshan and Pathum Nissanka, that dream made perfect sense.
As a fast bowler at the Under-18 level, he was regularly clocking speeds of 134 km/h, and in his only competitive outing for St. Peter's College, Colombo, he delivered a remarkable all-round performance: four overs, five wickets, and a half-century with the bat.
But cricket's politics proved a greater obstacle than any batsman. "In cricket, there is political involvement, there is intense competition. So, I moved away from cricket. I loved javelin more... in javelin, if I have talent, I will be recognised," Pathirage explained. He swapped a 160-gram cricket ball for a 700-gram javelin, and the world of athletics would never be the same. And on Thursday in Rome, that gamble paid off in the most spectacular fashion.