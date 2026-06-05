Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage Clears 90m For First Time, Surpasses Neeraj Chopra's Personal Best In Rome - Video

The 23-year-old etched his name into athletics history by becoming Asia's second-best javelin thrower of all time and moving to eighth place on the world all-time list with a sensational throw of 92.62 metres. The mark was registered on his second attempt of the night, after an opening throw of 84.49m. It was a performance that left the Stadio Olimpico crowd in disbelief, and the rest of the javelin world on notice.