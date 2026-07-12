UFC 329 Live: Can Conor McGregor Make A Winning Return Against Max Holloway?

Conor McGregor, left, and Max Holloway right pose during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 329 mixed martial arts event Friday, July 10, 2026, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)
Welcome to our live coverage as more than a decade after their first meeting, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are set to renew one of the UFC's most intriguing rivalries in the main event of UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor, returning to the Octagon after nearly five years, is chasing a statement win to prove he still belongs among the elite, while Holloway enters with revenge and legacy on his mind after losing their first clash by unanimous decision in 2013. The welterweight showdown promises fireworks, with McGregor's explosive knockout power tested against Holloway's relentless pace, durability and striking volume. With International Fight Week reaching its climax, the winner could reshape the title picture and reignite championship ambitions in one of the year's biggest UFC events.
LIVE UPDATES
UFC 329 Live Updates: Fight Card
Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway
Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett
Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista
Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh
Lightweight: King Green vs. Terrance McKinney
UFC 329 Live Updates: Streaming!
The UFC 329 event at the T-Mobile Arena will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
UFC 329 Live Updates: Greetings!
Hello and welcome back to our live blog of UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this historic fight night.