UFC 329 Live: Can Conor McGregor Make A Winning Return Against Max Holloway?

D
Deepak Joshi
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UFC 329 Live: Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face Max Holloway in the UFC 329 main event at Las Vegas, as two fan favorites reignite their rivalry with legacy on the line

UFC 329 Live: Can Conor McGregor Make A Winning Return Against Max Holloway?
Conor McGregor, left, and Max Holloway right pose during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 329 mixed martial arts event Friday, July 10, 2026, in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher)
Welcome to our live coverage as more than a decade after their first meeting, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are set to renew one of the UFC's most intriguing rivalries in the main event of UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McGregor, returning to the Octagon after nearly five years, is chasing a statement win to prove he still belongs among the elite, while Holloway enters with revenge and legacy on his mind after losing their first clash by unanimous decision in 2013. The welterweight showdown promises fireworks, with McGregor's explosive knockout power tested against Holloway's relentless pace, durability and striking volume. With International Fight Week reaching its climax, the winner could reshape the title picture and reignite championship ambitions in one of the year's biggest UFC events.
LIVE UPDATES

UFC 329 Live Updates: Fight Card

Welterweight: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway

Lightweight: Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Lone'er Kavanagh

Lightweight: King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

UFC 329 Live Updates: Streaming!

The UFC 329 event at the T-Mobile Arena will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

UFC 329 Live Updates: Greetings!

Hello and welcome back to our live blog of UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena. Stay tuned for all the live updates from this historic fight night.

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