The Argentina VAR Debate: Why Every Big Refereeing Decision Is Becoming A FIFA Crisis

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026 (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026 (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)