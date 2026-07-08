Thousands March In Iraq For Khamenei's Funeral As Tehran's Fury Boils Over

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
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Mourners flooded the streets of Najaf for the funeral procession of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the procession crossed into Iraq amid chants of "Death to America" and the collapse of the US-Iran interim accord

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Procession
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Procession | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary of this article

  • Khamenei's funeral procession reached Iraq's holy city of Najaf amid massive crowds

  • Mourners chanted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans during the cross-border procession

  • The funeral coincided with the collapse of Washington's interim accord with Iran

  • Rising US-Iran tensions continue to overshadow regional diplomatic efforts

Thousands of mourners marched through Iraq's holy city of Najaf on Wednesday, following the coffin of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as his six-day funeral procession crossed into Iraq, drawing huge crowds and chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel.”

People carrying large portraits of the late leader gathered along the route as Khamenei's coffin was driven on a large truck through the streets. Iraqi and Iranian flags fluttered above the crowd, alongside banners of powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militias whose supporters joined the procession, according to Reuters.

The funeral comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, following the collapse of the interim accord that had briefly halted hostilities. Najaf holds special significance for Shi'ite Muslims worldwide as the burial place of Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad. The coffin arrived on Tuesday evening at Najaf's international airport, where Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, senior officials and religious figures attended an official reception. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders also arrived to take part in the procession.

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The funeral procession in Iraq follows days of mourning in Iran, where enormous crowds filled the streets of central Tehran on Monday in the largest gathering yet of the week-long ceremonies.

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The procession was marked by visible anger towards the United States and Israel. Women in black chadors held placards with the words "Kill Trump" in English, while other demonstrators burned American and British flags and raised posters showing Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted in the crosshairs of a gunsight alongside the words "There will be blood."

Larger sections of the crowd waved Iranian flags and red banners calling for the avenging of Khamenei's death, a phrase drawn from one of Shia Islam's most resonant historical references. The mourning ceremonies began on Friday when the caskets were laid in state for officials and foreign dignitaries, with further large outdoor ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday preceding Monday's procession.

Successor Yet to Appear in Public

Three of Khamenei's sons prayed beside his casket at a Tehran prayer hall on Sunday. However, Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father as supreme leader, has not been seen in public since the war began on February 28 with Israeli and US airstrikes. He is believed to have sustained disfiguring wounds in the attack that killed his father.

The body is expected to be taken to the seminary city of Qom and two Shia shrine cities in Iraq before returning to Iran for burial in a medieval shrine complex in Mashhad.

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The funeral proceedings unfolded as the diplomatic framework that had briefly halted hostilities unravelled. US President Donald Trump declared the interim agreement with Iran "over" on Wednesday, after Tehran carried out new attacks on US bases in the Gulf. The US military unleashed a new wave of strikes against Iran and revoked a licence allowing Tehran to sell oil after three tankers were hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

The memorandum, announced on June 17, was intended to provide a 60-day window for indirect negotiations. Instead, it unravelled before reaching its halfway point, with no active ceasefire or agreed timetable for talks now in place.

However, In an official statement, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the renewed US military strikes and the restoration of sanctions pressure, saying Tehran would continue to defend its sovereignty while rejecting Washington's actions.

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