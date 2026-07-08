Thousands March In Iraq For Khamenei's Funeral As Tehran's Fury Boils Over

The funeral comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, following the collapse of the interim accord that had briefly halted hostilities. Najaf holds special significance for Shi'ite Muslims worldwide as the burial place of Imam Ali, the cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammad. The coffin arrived on Tuesday evening at Najaf's international airport, where Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, senior officials and religious figures attended an official reception. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders also arrived to take part in the procession.