Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Lands in Pakistan to Advance US-Iran Peace Roadmap

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, for a day-long visit to advance recent agreements on regional security. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker. This will be his second visit to Pakistan as Iran’s president.