Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Lands in Pakistan to Advance US-Iran Peace Roadmap

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Islamabad on June 23, 2026, for high-level diplomatic talks on regional security.
Pezeshkian will meet Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review bilateral trade, energy, and border security.
The visit aims to ensure strict implementation of the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 18, 2026.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, for a day-long visit to advance recent agreements on regional security. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold talks with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Senate chairman and the National Assembly speaker. This will be his second visit to Pakistan as Iran’s president.
Official media reported that the Iranian leader travelled on a special aircraft named "Minab 168". The name honours 168 students killed in previous US strikes on Iran.
Before his departure, Pezeshkian told state-run Press TV that his visit "aims to secure full implementation of the memorandum under international law". He added that the agreement would help strengthen stability and security in West Asia.
Implementing the Memorandum
The Iranian president emphasised strict compliance with recent agreements ahead of his scheduled meetings. Pezeshkian wrote on X that "the effectiveness of the talks depends on full commitment to the agreed obligations and their precise implementation."
He cautioned against deviating from established terms. "Progress on this path will be measured by practical adherence to accepted responsibilities. Statements outside the agreed text do not help advance the negotiations," Pezeshkian added on X.
Pakistan's Foreign Office said the visit will review bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, border security, people-to-people exchanges and regional connectivity. Officials will also explore new avenues for regional integration following the recent signing of a peace framework.
Broader Diplomatic Context
The Islamabad visit follows direct US-Iran talks at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland on Sunday and Monday. Negotiators there established a 60-day roadmap to finalise a comprehensive peace deal. Concurrently, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held parallel talks in Oman regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz.
These negotiations operate under the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The agreement outlines terms to end hostilities and requires the US to lift its naval blockade within 30 days.
Under the memorandum's interim terms, successful completion of a final deal will establish a US-supported $300 billion Iranian economic reconstruction programme, as outlined by documents reported by Military Times.