Iran-US Talks: What Was Agreed During The Switzerland Negotiations?

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Qatar and Pakistan mediate as both sides set up Lebanon coordination cell and Strait of Hormuz communication line

Iran US talks, Iran US negotiations Switzerland, Burgenstock talks 2026
US Vice President JD Vance gestures next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prior to a quadrilateral meeting between the United States, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Burgenstock luxury hotel complex overlooking Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, Sunday June 21, 2026. Photo: (Fabrice Coffrini/Keystone via AP)
Summary of this article

  • Iran and US agree to a 60-day roadmap for continued negotiations in Switzerland.

  • Lebanon de-confliction cell and Strait of Hormuz communication line are established.

  • Qatar and Pakistan mediate talks amid dispute over sanctions and assets.

Iran and the United States have concluded the first round of talks in Switzerland aimed at reducing tensions in West Asia, agreeing to a 60-day framework for continued negotiations and setting up coordination mechanisms on regional and maritime issues. The discussions were held on Monday at the Burgenstock resort, with technical-level talks expected to continue through the week.

The Qatar and Pakistan-mediated process produced a joint statement outlining early steps, including a timetable for further negotiations, a mechanism related to Lebanon, and a communication channel for the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the outcome “major progress”, while the United States has not issued an official statement.

Early framework set for continued negotiations

The High Level Committee formed by Tehran and Washington has “agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks”, according to the joint statement cited by AFP. It added that “Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Burgenstock resort on all issues.”

The White House did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment on Araghchi’s remarks.

Lebanon de-escalation mechanism agreed

The statement said the United States and Iran “agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell, between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon”.

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Lebanon has been increasingly affected by spillover from the wider conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel. Araghchi said in an X post that the arrangement would be the “1st real test”.

Strait of Hormuz communication channel established

The two sides set up a “communication line” to “avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz”. The mechanism will operate for the 60-day period outlined in the memorandum of understanding.

Iran had said on Saturday (June 20, 2026) that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz again following Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Sanctions and asset claims remain disputed

Araghchi wrote on X that “oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran”. However, the Qatar-Pakistan joint statement made no reference to the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

The memorandum of understanding reportedly includes a US commitment to “terminate all types of sanctions against” Iran and to “make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets” of Iran, reported AFP.

Pakistan and Qatar continue mediation role

Pakistan and Qatar issued the joint statement and continue to facilitate the negotiation process between Tehran and Washington. “The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal,” the statement said.

Araghchi also credited “tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation”, according to AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)

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