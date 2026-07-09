Iran Retaliates After US Strikes, Targets American Bases Across Gulf

US Central Command said it had hit roughly 90 Iranian military sites, including air defences, missile storage and naval assets, describing the action as accountability for attacks on shipping. Trump, attending the NATO summit in Ankara, said he doubted the situation would escalate into full-scale war, insisting any fallout would be brief. One tanker, the Qatari-flagged Al Rekayyat, remains stranded off Oman after a fire following Tuesday's strike, though its cargo is reportedly secure.