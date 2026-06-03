Gulf Tensions Flare As Iran Hits Kuwait Airport And US Strikes Near Strait Of Hormuz

In a series of rapid maritime counter-strikes, the U.S. military confirmed it shot down multiple drones targeting civilian shipping vessels and American personnel stationed in Kuwait. U.S. forces subsequently launched targeted strikes on Qeshm Island, located near the Strait of Hormuz, following attempted Iranian manoeuvres. According to Reuters, Iranian state media countered that the Revolutionary Guards' navy hit a vessel it identified as the Panaya with missiles, in response to what it said was a U.S. attack on an Iranian tanker near Hormuz. "Disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will carry a heavy price for the U.S. military," the Revolutionary Guards were cited as saying.