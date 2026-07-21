For Second Consecutive Time, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day

Parliament witnessed a second consecutive day of disruptions as the Opposition demanded discussions on the alleged NEET paper leak and police action against CJP protesters.
Rahul Gandhi claimed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government's permission would be needed to hold a discussion on the issue and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise over the police action.
The disruptions stalled key legislative business, including Bills related to Vande Mataram and increasing the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day without much legislative business taking place, this is the second such consecutive occurrence. Both houses will reconvene at Wednesday 11 AM.
The proceedings in both houses were dominated by opposition demands for a discussion on the NEET paper leak and the alleged police brutality against demonstrators at the Cockroach Janta Party(CJP) protests that happened on Monday.
Yesterday, business in both houses was hampered with opposition calls for discussion on the paper leak and Ram Temple donation scam.
Calls for talks on police brutality
Ahead of the session’s start on Tuesday, opposition legislators including the LoP, Rahul Gandhi, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to table demands for a discussion on the police action against protesters at yesterday’s CJP march.
Gandhi alleged that the speaker had said to the delegation that he needs the government’s permission to bring up a discussion on the topic.
"We met the Speaker and told him that we wanted a discussion on the students' issue. The Speaker told us that he would have to seek the government's permission for a discussion,” Gandhi said.
He also asked for an apology from the Prime Minister asking him to break his silence on the police action on the student’s while referring to the police behavior as completely un-Indian.
“The issue concerns students and the future of the youth. What is happening, people being beaten up and assaulted, is completely un-Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even apologised for what happened yesterday,” he added.
Day 2's Agenda
The government had two important agenda’s listed for the day’s business. These included the tabling of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha and a discussion and vote on the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha.
The bill to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha was concerned with awarding the national song, Vande Matram, with the same statutory protections as the national anthem.
The second bill, to be discussed in the Lok Sabha, dealt with increasing the number of Supreme Court Judges from 33 to 37.
The disruptions meant that none of the slated business’ could be carried out in the Parliament today.