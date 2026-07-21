Opposition Protests Force Second Adjournment In Both Houses Over NEET, Other Issues

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned twice amid opposition protests over the NEET paper leak and other issues.
Question Hour remained incomplete for the second consecutive day as repeated sloganeering disrupted proceedings.
The government defended its handling of the NEET issue and urged the opposition to cooperate during the Monsoon Session.
Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the second time on Tuesday as opposition members protested over various issues, including the NEET examination paper leak, the alleged police baton-charge on students and the ongoing protest led by the CJP, disrupting business on the second day of the Monsoon Session.
The continued protests prevented Question Hour from being completed for the second consecutive day. In the Lok Sabha, members raised slogans over the NEET paper leak, the alleged police baton-charge on protesting students and the ongoing protest led by the CJP, while the Rajya Sabha witnessed protests over the alleged police lathi charge on students protesting the NEET examination paper leak.
In the Lok Sabha, as soon as the House took up the first question, opposition members started raising slogans over the NEET paper leak and the alleged police baton-charge on protesting students.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured members that they would get an opportunity to raise their issues in accordance with parliamentary rules. However, when the protesting members did not relent, he adjourned the House.
When the House reassembled at 12 noon after the earlier adjournment, opposition members again started raising slogans over various issues, including the NEET paper leak and the ongoing protest led by the CJP. Ministers laid parliamentary papers amid the din. As repeated requests by the Chair to the opposition members to return to their seats failed to elicit a positive response, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.
Question Hour could not be completed for the second consecutive day of the Monsoon Session as protests disrupted proceedings. While a few questions were taken up on Monday, the House was adjourned for one hour. On Tuesday, it was adjourned while the first question was being taken up for the minister's reply.
The Rajya Sabha also witnessed repeated disruptions as the Opposition continued to target the government over the alleged police lathi charge on students protesting the NEET examination paper leak.
When the Upper House reassembled after the first adjournment, Secretary General P C Mody read out a message from the Lok Sabha amid continuing commotion. He informed the House that the Lok Sabha, in its sitting on Monday, had adopted a motion recommending that the Rajya Sabha elect two members to the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of N R Elango and Deepak Prakash.
With members continuing to protest, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House for the second time till 2 pm.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju spoke about the government's response to the NEET controversy and urged the opposition to work together during the Monsoon Session.
He said, "Regarding the NEET exam, the Prime Minister stated that the government took immediate action upon receiving reports of irregularities; thirteen individuals were arrested and jailed. Furthermore, prioritising the students' futures, a re-examination was successfully conducted without delay in declaring the results... He also outlined the stringent steps being taken to avert future leaks... He stressed the need to punish the guilty and collaboratively establish a foolproof system."
Further, he said, "The NDA would play a constructive role during the ongoing Monsoon Session. We are united in our resolve to pass the bills and legislative business brought forward for the nation's benefit. We also urge the opposition that while different parties may hold differing views—to work together for the country, its future, and its youth."
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)