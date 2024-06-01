Rijiju's political journey began in his home state of Arunachal Pradesh, where the region's complex socio-political dynamics profoundly influenced him. After completing his studies in law at the University of Delhi, he ventured into politics, driven by a desire to influence policy and development in the Northeast, a region often perceived as peripheral in national political discourse.

Kiren Rijiju is an Indian politician who is serving as the 28th Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and the 7th Minister of Minority Affairs. He was the Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries from 2023 till June 2024 and a member of the parliament from Arunachal Pradesh since 2014. Earlier, he served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2014 to 2019. Minister of State for Minority Affairs from 2019 to 2021, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs from 2019 to 2021 an the Law Minister from 2021 to 2023.

Kiren Rijiju, has emerged as a prominent figure in Indian politics, mainly known for his roles in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various ministerial positions in the Indian government. His dedication to national security marks his ascent in politics, the development of the northeastern region, and his advocacy for indigenous rights.

In 2004, Rijiju made a significant entry into national politics by winning a seat in the Indian Parliament as a member of the BJP from the Arunachal West constituency. Known for his eloquence and incisive debates, he quickly gained recognition as a vocal advocate for the rights and development of the northeastern states within the broader framework of Indian governance.

Despite losing his parliamentary seat in the 2009 elections, Rijiju did not recede from political life. Instead, he used this time to deepen his engagement with grassroots movements and regional issues.