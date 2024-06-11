National

Nobody Is Unsafe In Country, Will Move Forward With 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Rijiju

Asked what he would tell those, both within the country and outside, who talk about persecution of minorities, Rijiju said, "We are not bothered by the propaganda. We are concerned about the welfare of every Indian. When the prime minister says 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishvas and sabka prayas' means everybody has to be together, they have to be united in every sense."