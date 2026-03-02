T20 World Cup 2026: Daryl Mitchell Reveals Why New Zealand Aren’t Feeling Semifinal Pressure Against South Africa

Daryl Mitchell says New Zealand will stay calm and rely on their India experience ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal clash against South Africa in Kolkata

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 World Cup 2026: Daryl Mitchell Reveals Why New Zealand Aren’t Feeling Semifinal Pressure
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand in Guwahati, India. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Daryl Mitchell said New Zealand won’t overthink the semifinal against South Africa

  • He backed NZ’s recent experience playing in India as a key advantage

  • Mitchell stressed staying calm and trusting preparation before the Kolkata clash

New Zealand don’t make things bigger than they are, said Daryl Mitchell on Monday, adding that the Kiwis will rely on their recent experience of playing in India for the T20 World Cup semifinal.

New Zealand will take on the last edition’s runners-up South Africa in the first semifinal to be played at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday, and Mitchell said the Kiwis have complete clarity over how they want to operate.

“We're pretty clear how we want to operate as Black Caps and that's both on and off the field. We don't make things bigger than what they are, but we're also very excited to be in this position and know how lucky we are to be here in a semifinal,” Mitchell told New Zealand Cricket.

“Just looking forward to getting stuck into the contest, trying to win little moments is something that we constantly speak about and hopefully that means we're heading off to a final in a few days' time,” Mitchell said.

New Zealand have been in India since the start of the year having played a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series across various venues in the build-up to the showpiece.

Related Content
Related Content

Mitchell said New Zealand will look to bank on that experience.

“We've spent a bit of time here in India in the last two months and I guess we know what conditions we'll be coming up with,” said Mitchell as the Kiwis returned from Sri Lanka after playing a few games in the island nation.

“It'll be different to what we've experienced in the last fortnight in Sri Lanka. But also I think guys will trust the preparation that we've had over the last few months and just looking forward to getting stuck in.” “I would say the Sri Lankan surfaces were a lot slower and a lot lower and got it quite difficult towards the back end of innings." New Zealand had earlier lost their group stage clash to South Africa by seven wickets.

“They've been one of the best teams in the competition for a reason and they are where they are, so we're really excited to take them on. Even here in Kolkata in the semi-final of the World Cup." “Both teams are doing everything they can to try and move on to the next stage. For me, it's just going to be really cool to get into a full crowd at Eden Gardens. It's always pretty special,” Mitchell added.

Mitchell said being named the Player-of-the-Month for January after his exploits against India in the ODI series, which New Zealand won 2-1 for a historic result, was a team effort.

“It's nice. It's also recognition as a team for the success we've had in the month of January in 2026, (as) the ODI India series (victory) was historic for us as a country having never done that before,” Mitchell said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand: Have Kiwis Ever Beaten Proteas In T20 World Cup History?

  3. MS Dhoni Leaves CSK Camp In Splits With Funny Wide Signal Moment During Practice - Video

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

  5. Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  2. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  5. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  3. PM Modi chairs CCS meeting; West Asia situation, stranded Indians discussed

  4. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  2. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  3. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  4. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  5. When Diplomacy Took A Backseat: How US–Israel Strikes Ended Oman’s Iran Mediation

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis