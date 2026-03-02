T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 concluded with India, South Africa, England, and New Zealand securing semifinal spots
South Africa and England finished unbeaten, while India bounced back after an early loss to qualify
Several must-win clashes and close qualification battles made the Super 8s the most thrilling phase of the tournament
With the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 now wrapped up, the tournament moves into the much-anticipated semifinals. But before the knockout drama begins, the Super 8s delivered everything fans hoped for, high-scoring thrillers, dominant performances, comeback stories, and qualification battles that went down to the final games.
Across both groups, every result reshaped the semifinal race, making this phase one of the most competitive stretches of the tournament so far.
Format and Groups
After the group stage, the remaining eight teams were divided into two Super 8 groups, each playing three round-robin matches. The top two teams from both groups qualified for the semifinals.
Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe
Group 2: England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
Conditions across India and Sri Lanka heavily favoured spin and tactical batting, meaning teams had little room for error.
Group 1: South Africa Dominate, India Recover Under Pressure
South Africa emerged as the most consistent side of the Super 8 phase, winning all three matches to finish top with six points and a massive Net Run Rate advantage.
Their campaign began with a 76-run win over India, immediately putting the defending champions under pressure. India responded strongly, smashing 256/4 against Zimbabwe, the highest total of the tournament, before sealing qualification in a must-win clash.
The decisive moment came at Eden Gardens. West Indies posted 195/4, powered by middle-order hitting, but India chased it down with 199/5 in 19.2 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97, the highest successful chase of the tournament.
Final standings:
South Africa – 3 wins (Qualified)
India – 2 wins (Qualified)
West Indies – Eliminated
Zimbabwe – Eliminated
Despite opening with a 107-run win over Zimbabwe, West Indies failed to maintain momentum and exited after losing key matches.
Group 2: England Perfect, New Zealand Survive Chaos
Group 2 turned into the most unpredictable pool of the tournament.
England were flawless, winning all three Super 8 matches. Their campaign highlight came against New Zealand, where they chased 160 despite collapsing early, sealing victory through a late partnership led by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed.
New Zealand advanced with three points after one win, one loss, and one rain-affected no result, just enough to edge past Pakistan on Net Run Rate.
Pakistan stayed mathematically alive until late but inconsistency and a washed-out fixture ultimately cost them qualification, while Sri Lanka finished without a win.
Final standings:
England – 3 wins (Qualified)
New Zealand – 3 points (Qualified)
Pakistan – Eliminated
Sri Lanka – Eliminated
Semifinal Line-Up Confirmed
At the end of an intense Super 8 phase, the semifinalists were officially locked in:
South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-Final 1: March 4, Eden Gardens, Kolkata