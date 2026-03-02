T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

Group 1: South Africa Dominate, India Recover Under Pressure

South Africa emerged as the most consistent side of the Super 8 phase, winning all three matches to finish top with six points and a massive Net Run Rate advantage.

Their campaign began with a 76-run win over India, immediately putting the defending champions under pressure. India responded strongly, smashing 256/4 against Zimbabwe, the highest total of the tournament, before sealing qualification in a must-win clash.

The decisive moment came at Eden Gardens. West Indies posted 195/4, powered by middle-order hitting, but India chased it down with 199/5 in 19.2 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97, the highest successful chase of the tournament.

Final standings:

South Africa – 3 wins (Qualified)

India – 2 wins (Qualified)

West Indies – Eliminated

Zimbabwe – Eliminated

Despite opening with a 107-run win over Zimbabwe, West Indies failed to maintain momentum and exited after losing key matches.