T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage concludes with India, England, South Africa and New Zealand qualifying for semifinals after thrilling matches, dominant wins and intense qualification battles

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Indian players celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.
  • Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 concluded with India, South Africa, England, and New Zealand securing semifinal spots

  • South Africa and England finished unbeaten, while India bounced back after an early loss to qualify

  • Several must-win clashes and close qualification battles made the Super 8s the most thrilling phase of the tournament

With the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 now wrapped up, the tournament moves into the much-anticipated semifinals. But before the knockout drama begins, the Super 8s delivered everything fans hoped for, high-scoring thrillers, dominant performances, comeback stories, and qualification battles that went down to the final games.

Across both groups, every result reshaped the semifinal race, making this phase one of the most competitive stretches of the tournament so far.

Format and Groups

After the group stage, the remaining eight teams were divided into two Super 8 groups, each playing three round-robin matches. The top two teams from both groups qualified for the semifinals.

Group 1: India, South Africa, West Indies, Zimbabwe

Group 2: England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Conditions across India and Sri Lanka heavily favoured spin and tactical batting, meaning teams had little room for error.

Group 1: South Africa Dominate, India Recover Under Pressure

South Africa emerged as the most consistent side of the Super 8 phase, winning all three matches to finish top with six points and a massive Net Run Rate advantage.

Their campaign began with a 76-run win over India, immediately putting the defending champions under pressure. India responded strongly, smashing 256/4 against Zimbabwe, the highest total of the tournament, before sealing qualification in a must-win clash.

The decisive moment came at Eden Gardens. West Indies posted 195/4, powered by middle-order hitting, but India chased it down with 199/5 in 19.2 overs, thanks to Sanju Samson’s unbeaten 97, the highest successful chase of the tournament.

Final standings:

  • South Africa – 3 wins (Qualified)

  • India – 2 wins (Qualified)

  • West Indies – Eliminated

  • Zimbabwe – Eliminated

Despite opening with a 107-run win over Zimbabwe, West Indies failed to maintain momentum and exited after losing key matches.

Group 2: England Perfect, New Zealand Survive Chaos

Group 2 turned into the most unpredictable pool of the tournament.

England were flawless, winning all three Super 8 matches. Their campaign highlight came against New Zealand, where they chased 160 despite collapsing early, sealing victory through a late partnership led by Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed.

New Zealand advanced with three points after one win, one loss, and one rain-affected no result, just enough to edge past Pakistan on Net Run Rate.

Pakistan stayed mathematically alive until late but inconsistency and a washed-out fixture ultimately cost them qualification, while Sri Lanka finished without a win.

Final standings:

  • England – 3 wins (Qualified)

  • New Zealand – 3 points (Qualified)

  • Pakistan – Eliminated

  • Sri Lanka – Eliminated

Semifinal Line-Up Confirmed

At the end of an intense Super 8 phase, the semifinalists were officially locked in:

South Africa vs New Zealand, Semi-Final 1: March 4, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs England, Semi-Final 2: March 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
×

