Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

Rinku Singh nearly walked off with Sanju Samson’s bat during drinks break in IND vs WI clash
The funny dugout moment went viral despite Rinku being benched
Rinku continues his famous “bat thief” antics in Indian cricket
Grief has followed Rinku Singh closely in recent weeks. The India batter recently lost his father after a prolonged battle with cancer, a personal blow that kept fans and teammates rallying around him through the T20 World Cup 2026.
Even as he continues to process that loss, Rinku’s trademark energy and light-hearted personality haven’t disappeared, something Eden Gardens witnessed yet again during India’s Super 8 clash against West Indies.
Though benched for the game, Rinku still managed to become one of the talking points of the evening, without facing a single ball. Known across the Indian dressing room for his mischievous humour, the left-hander nearly pulled off another classic moment that instantly reminded fans why he’s affectionately called the “bat thief” of Indian cricket.
Rinku Almost Steals Sanju Samson’s Bat Mid-Match
During India’s run chase at Eden Gardens, Rinku was performing substitute duties, running drinks onto the field during a scheduled break. Carrying refreshments for Sanju Samson, he casually waited as the wicketkeeper-batter hydrated before returning to strike.
What followed was peak Rinku Singh.
With Samson momentarily focused on resetting for the next over, Rinku quietly tucked Samson’s bat under his arm while holding the drinks tray and began walking away as if nothing unusual had happened. For a few seconds, it genuinely looked like another successful heist was underway before the moment was noticed.
Meanwhile, the Kerala-born batter scripted history by scoring the winning runs from that bat in a must-win game for India against West Indies, playing a 97-run unbeaten knock and helping the team secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Rinku’s Famous Bat-Stealing Reputation
Rinku’s obsession with collecting bats is now well documented. During IPL seasons, he has repeatedly approached senior stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma asking for their match bats, sometimes more than once. A viral IPL 2024 clip even showed Kohli mock-scolding him after Rinku damaged a previously gifted bat.
He has also successfully secured bats from teammates including Suryakumar Yadav, while Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni reportedly handed him one during the 2024 season. A light-hearted exchange involving Tilak Varma during IPL 2025 added another chapter to the running joke.