Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

According to reports, Rinku Singh's father is admitted into a hospital in Greater Noida
Rinku Singh will most probably miss the clash against Zimbabwe
Sanju Samson could get an opportunity in place of Rinku Singh
According to reports, Rinku Singh left the Indian camp on Tuesday and returned home owing to a family emergency. The middle-order Indian batsman was not present at the practice session that took place at the MA Chidambaram under lights on the subsequent day.
"Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India's practice session at the Chepauk," the source close to the development said.
As per sources, Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, has been admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida and is in serious condition, which prompted his mid-way return from the World Cup.
Serious doubts are now being cast on Rinku Singh's availability in the crucial Super Eights match against Zimbabwe in Chennai. The southpaw batter known for finishing matches has looked out of sorts so far in the tournament and was departed for a duck in India's humiliating 76-run loss against South Africa at Ahmedabad.
Before that, he made 11 against Pakistan, 1 against Namibia, and six against the USA. Sanju Samson could make his way back into the Indian team against Zimbabwein case Rinku Singh remains unavailable. He could be slotted at No.3 in place of out-of-touch Tilak Varma, to break the left-hand monotony in the batting order.
From PTI Inputs