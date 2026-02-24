Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

According to reports, Rinku Singh's has been admitted to a hospital in serious condition in Uttar Pradesh

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rinku Singh Family Emergency
Rinku Singh returns home mid-world cup due to family emergency ahead of important clash against Zimbabwe. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • According to reports, Rinku Singh's father is admitted into a hospital in Greater Noida

  • Rinku Singh will most probably miss the clash against Zimbabwe

  • Sanju Samson could get an opportunity in place of Rinku Singh

According to reports, Rinku Singh left the Indian camp on Tuesday and returned home owing to a family emergency. The middle-order Indian batsman was not present at the practice session that took place at the MA Chidambaram under lights on the subsequent day.

"Rinku Singh has flown back home from Chennai due to a family emergency. He did not join India's practice session at the Chepauk," the source close to the development said.

As per sources, Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, has been admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida and is in serious condition, which prompted his mid-way return from the World Cup.

Serious doubts are now being cast on Rinku Singh's availability in the crucial Super Eights match against Zimbabwe in Chennai. The southpaw batter known for finishing matches has looked out of sorts so far in the tournament and was departed for a duck in India's humiliating 76-run loss against South Africa at Ahmedabad.

Before that, he made 11 against Pakistan, 1 against Namibia, and six against the USA. Sanju Samson could make his way back into the Indian team against Zimbabwein case Rinku Singh remains unavailable. He could be slotted at No.3 in place of out-of-touch Tilak Varma, to break the left-hand monotony in the batting order.

Related Content
Related Content

From PTI Inputs

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rinku Singh Returns Home Mid-World Cup Due To Family Emergency, Sanju Samson May Feature Against Zimbabwe

  2. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Holders In Kolkata And Ahmedabad To Be Refunded If Pakistan Reach Semi-Finals

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Fifty Goes In Vain As Hosts Claim Convincing 6-Wicket Win

  5. Samson To Replace Out-Of-Form Abhishek? Ten Doeschate, Kotak Drop Hints After Big Super Eights Defeat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Day In Pics: February 22, 2026

  3. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  4. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  5. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony