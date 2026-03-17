New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Toss Update: Proteas Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
New Zealand welcome South Africa in the 2nd of a 5-match T20I series
The Kiwis lost by 7 wickets in the series opener
Proteas wanting to try out their experimental squad
New Zealand will be desperate for a Hamilton reset as they head into the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park, trailing 1-0 in the five-match series. The Black Caps are coming off a nightmare opener in Mount Maunganui, where they were bundled out for a meager 91.
This was their lowest-ever T20I total against South Africa. While Mitchell Santner's men look to level the series, they must find a way to navigate a disciplined young Proteas pace attack that dominated the powerplay just two days ago.
South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, arrive with soaring confidence. Their experimental squad has already made a statement, highlighted by 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena’s sensational 3-wicket debut and Connor Esterhuizen’s calm, unbeaten 45 in the chase.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (WK), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Kyle Jamieson, Benjamin Sears and Lockie Ferguson
South Africa XI: Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (C), Nqobani Mokoena and Ottniel Baartman
New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming
The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.