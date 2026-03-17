New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I Toss Update: Proteas Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

New Zealand Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Get the toss update and playing XIs from the second match of this 5-match series in Hamilton

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NZ Vs SA 2026 T20I series
New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, 2nd T20I: NZ To Bat First - Check Playing XIs | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • New Zealand welcome South Africa in the 2nd of a 5-match T20I series

  • The Kiwis lost by 7 wickets in the series opener

  • Proteas wanting to try out their experimental squad

New Zealand will be desperate for a Hamilton reset as they head into the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park, trailing 1-0 in the five-match series. The Black Caps are coming off a nightmare opener in Mount Maunganui, where they were bundled out for a meager 91.

This was their lowest-ever T20I total against South Africa. While Mitchell Santner's men look to level the series, they must find a way to navigate a disciplined young Proteas pace attack that dominated the powerplay just two days ago.

South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, arrive with soaring confidence. Their experimental squad has already made a statement, highlighted by 19-year-old Nqobani Mokoena’s sensational 3-wicket debut and Connor Esterhuizen’s calm, unbeaten 45 in the chase.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.

New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway, Tom Latham (WK), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner (C), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Kyle Jamieson, Benjamin Sears and Lockie Ferguson

South Africa XI: Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj (C), Nqobani Mokoena and Ottniel Baartman

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New Zealand Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

The New Zealand vs South Africa series will be telecast on Sony Sports Network . However, fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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