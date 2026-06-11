Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 2nd ODI: AUS Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Nahid Rana proved to be the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh, whose sheer pace dismantled the Australian batting order to botch their chase of 285 runs. Rana's pace proved to be the nemesis of the Aussie middle order and broke the back of their chase by picking regular wickets with the old ball. Cameron Green (52*) was the only Aussie batter who could put up a fight against the Bangladeshi bowlers.