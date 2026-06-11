Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 2nd ODI: AUS Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first
Bangladesh are leading the series by 1-0
The match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on Thursday, June 11.
The Bangla Tigers are leading the series 1-0 after hammering the Aussies by 86 runs (DLS) in the series opener.
Nahid Rana proved to be the wrecker-in-chief for Bangladesh, whose sheer pace dismantled the Australian batting order to botch their chase of 285 runs. Rana's pace proved to be the nemesis of the Aussie middle order and broke the back of their chase by picking regular wickets with the old ball. Cameron Green (52*) was the only Aussie batter who could put up a fight against the Bangladeshi bowlers.
Mossadek Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh and played a pivotal role in taking them to a strong total of 284 runs in the first innings by scoring a scintillating 86 not out off just 70 balls. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan also chipped in with crucial half-centuries to play a significant role in Bangladesh's win.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana
Australia: Matthew Short, Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w/c), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa