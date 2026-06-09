Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 1st ODI: AUS To Field First - Check Playing XIs

Ausralia face Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the series in Mirpur
Australia won the toss and opted ot bowl first
Check playing XIs for both teams
Australia have won the toss and elected to field first in the opening ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.
The visitors, led by Josh Inglis, have opted to chase on a surface expected to offer early assistance to seamers before slowing down later in the innings. Bangladesh, captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will rely on their experienced batting core and spin attack to make home conditions count.
The match also marks an important opportunity for several fringe Australian players to cement their places ahead of future ICC events. With Bangladesh boasting a strong record in Mirpur and Australia fielding a youthful squad missing several regular stars, an intriguing contest is in store as both teams look for a winning start to the three-match series.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Toss Update
Australia have won the toss and opted to field first.
Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Australia: Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana