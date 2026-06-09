Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 1st ODI: AUS To Field First - Check Playing XIs

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Australia won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Mirpur, kicking off the three-match series

Bangladesh Vs Australia Toss Update, 1st ODI: AUS To Field First - Check Playing XIs
Australia won the toss and chose to field first against Bangladesh in the 1st ODI at Mirpur, kicking off the three-match series Photo: X/BCBtigers
Summary of this article

  • Ausralia face Bangladesh in the 1st ODI of the series in Mirpur

  • Australia won the toss and opted ot bowl first

  • Check playing XIs for both teams

Australia have won the toss and elected to field first in the opening ODI against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The visitors, led by Josh Inglis, have opted to chase on a surface expected to offer early assistance to seamers before slowing down later in the innings. Bangladesh, captained by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will rely on their experienced batting core and spin attack to make home conditions count.

The match also marks an important opportunity for several fringe Australian players to cement their places ahead of future ICC events. With Bangladesh boasting a strong record in Mirpur and Australia fielding a youthful squad missing several regular stars, an intriguing contest is in store as both teams look for a winning start to the three-match series.

Also Check: Bangladesh Vs Australia Live Score, 1st ODI

Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Toss Update

Australia have won the toss and opted to field first.

Bangladesh Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w/c), Cooper Connolly, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

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