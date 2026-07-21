Lionel Messi Absent As Argentina Receive Hero's Welcome After FIFA World Cup 2026
Despite falling short in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, Argentina's national team received an emotional welcome from thousands of supporters upon returning home. Fans gathered outside Buenos Aires' Ezeiza Airport despite cold weather and persistent rain, waving flags, singing and lighting fireworks to thank the squad for another memorable campaign. Lionel Messi was absent from the returning delegation after the Argentine Football Association confirmed that several players would travel separately. Head coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the squad were greeted with a ceremonial reception featuring a military band before boarding an open-top bus, where they acknowledged the cheering crowds lining the route. Although the trophy stayed in Spain, Argentina's passionate supporters made it clear their appreciation for the team's efforts remained unwavering.
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