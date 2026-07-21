Lionel Messi Absent As Argentina Receive Hero's Welcome After FIFA World Cup 2026

Despite falling short in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, Argentina's national team received an emotional welcome from thousands of supporters upon returning home. Fans gathered outside Buenos Aires' Ezeiza Airport despite cold weather and persistent rain, waving flags, singing and lighting fireworks to thank the squad for another memorable campaign. Lionel Messi was absent from the returning delegation after the Argentine Football Association confirmed that several players would travel separately. Head coach Lionel Scaloni and the rest of the squad were greeted with a ceremonial reception featuring a military band before boarding an open-top bus, where they acknowledged the cheering crowds lining the route. Although the trophy stayed in Spain, Argentina's passionate supporters made it clear their appreciation for the team's efforts remained unwavering.

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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, center, surrounded by team members, waves to fans from a bus heading to the Argentine Football Association headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, after returning from the World Cup final, where they lost to Spain. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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The bus transporting Argentina's players, right, arrives in Ezeiza, Argentina, Monday, July 20, 2026, after Argentina lost to Spain in the World Cup final. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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The bus carrying Argentina's team heads to the Argentine Football Association headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, after returning from the World Cup final, where they lost to Spain. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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The bus carrying Argentina's team heads to the Argentine Football Association headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, after returning from the World Cup final, where they lost to Spain. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, center, surrounded by team members, waves to fans from a bus heading to the Argentine Football Association headquarters in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, after returning from the World Cup final, where they lost to Spain. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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The bus transporting Argentina's players arrives in Ezeiza, Argentina, Monday, July 20, 2026, after Argentina lost to Spain in the World Cup final. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Police stand guard outside the Argentine Football Association headquarters near a banner with a photo of Argentina's Lionel Messi, before the arrival of the national team in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, following its World Cup final loss to Spain. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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An Argentina fan wrapped in a flag bearing an image of Lionel Messi gathers outside the Argentine Football Association headquarters while waiting for the national team to arrive in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, following its World Cup final loss to Spain. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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Argentina fans hold a photo of Lionel Messi as they gather outside the Argentine Football Association headquarters and wait for the national team to arrive in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, following its World Cup final loss to Spain. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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An Argentina fan wearing a mask depicting Lionel Messi gathers outside the Argentine Football Association headquarters while waiting for the national team to arrive in Ezeiza, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Monday, July 20, 2026, following its World Cup final loss to Spain. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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The bus transporting Argentina's team arrives in Ezeiza, Argentina, Monday, July 20, 2026, after Argentina lost to Spain in the World Cup final. | Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd
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