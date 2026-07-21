From Hot Saws To Log Rolling: Inside The 2026 Lumberjack World Championships

The 66th Lumberjack World Championships delivered another thrilling spectacle at the historic Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward, Wisconsin, as more than 100 competitors from nine countries battled across three days of chopping, sawing, speed climbing, log rolling, boom running and axe throwing. While the event celebrated timber sports' rich heritage, the biggest headlines came from the women's competitions, where three world records were shattered. Czech athlete Karolina Urbanová set new marks in both the Women's Underhand Chop and Women's Standing Chop, while Hayward's Meredith Ingbretson established a new world record in the Women's Boom Run. Alongside the elite competition, thousands of fans enjoyed wood-carving demonstrations, live music and family-friendly activities, underscoring the event's growing global appeal.

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Flying axes and rolling logs at the Lumberjack World Championships photo highlights-
The final springboard chop event is underway during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Deven Blair, left, and Cameron Pilgreen compete in the 90-foot climb during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Children practice log rolling with the Namekagon River Rollers, a local school teaching the sport, during the Lumberjack World Championships, Friday, July 17, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Nate Hodges, of California, tests the blade of his axe by grazing his skin before competing in the Lumberjack World Championships Friday, July 17, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Flying axes and rolling logs at the Lumberjack World Championships photo highlights-Kate Witkowski
Kate Witkowski, left, and Erin Lavoie compete in the Jill and Jill event during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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A group of volunteers hang out while the amateur log rolling competition is underway during the Lumberjack World Championships, Friday, July 17, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Tristan Vanbeek, of Tennessee, shows his tattoos while competing during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Tristan Vanbeek, of Tennessee, competes in the springboard chop event during the Lumberjack World Championships Friday, July 17, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Children play with blow-up axes while waiting in line for concessions during the Lumberjack World Championships, Friday, July 17, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Athletes compete in the men's standing chop during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Custom lumberjack-themed earrings are displayed for sale during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Marcel Dupuis, of Canada, competes in the hot saw competition during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Livi Pappadopoulos, a seven-time women's world log rolling champion, puts her cleats on before competing during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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Gavin Thompson, of Ireland, competes in the axe throwing competition during the Lumberjack World Championships, Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Hayward, Wisconsin. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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A banner for the Lumberjack World Championships is hung over downtown Hayward, Wisconsin, Saturday, July 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ellen Schmidt
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