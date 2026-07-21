From Hot Saws To Log Rolling: Inside The 2026 Lumberjack World Championships
The 66th Lumberjack World Championships delivered another thrilling spectacle at the historic Lumberjack Bowl in Hayward, Wisconsin, as more than 100 competitors from nine countries battled across three days of chopping, sawing, speed climbing, log rolling, boom running and axe throwing. While the event celebrated timber sports' rich heritage, the biggest headlines came from the women's competitions, where three world records were shattered. Czech athlete Karolina Urbanová set new marks in both the Women's Underhand Chop and Women's Standing Chop, while Hayward's Meredith Ingbretson established a new world record in the Women's Boom Run. Alongside the elite competition, thousands of fans enjoyed wood-carving demonstrations, live music and family-friendly activities, underscoring the event's growing global appeal.
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