Riding The Kohli Effect: A Resurgent PV Sindhu Takes On Unnati Hooda In Generational Clash

PV Sindhu begins her BWF China Open 2026 campaign against compatriot Unnati Hooda
The Indian star enters Changzhou after ending a 19-month title drought at the Japan Open
Sindhu leads India's challenge with Satwik-Chirag absent due to injury
PV Sindhu spearheads India's challenge at the BWF China Open Super 1000 in Changzhou, China, looking to capitalise on her spectacular career resurgence.
Having just shattered her 19-month title drought by claiming a historic crown at the Japan Open, the two-time Olympic medalist arrives in China in her most dangerous form in nearly two years.
As the main attraction of the Indian contingent, Sindhu's performance will set the benchmark for the national squad. India's campaign starts with HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao, men's singles on Tuesday.
Sindhu Arrives in China Riding Japan Open Glory
Sindhu's near-flawless campaign in Tokyo serves as a warning to the rest of the draw. The veteran Indian swept through the Japan Open without dropping a single game, albeit positive circumstances playing their parts, capping off her run with a straight-games victory over three-time World Champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.
That triumph made her the first Indian player ever to win the event, proving that her tactical alterations under coach and husband Venkata Datta Sai are yielding elite-level results.
Virat Kohli's Advice Fueling Sindhu's Resurgence
Also, central to this resurgence is an overhaul in her training philosophy, sparked by a cryptic piece of advice from cricket icon Virat Kohli regarding fitness endurance and mental conditioning, which she successfully adapted into her daily badminton drills.
"One thing I'll always be grateful for is Virat bhai," Sindhu said in a post on X.
The China Open 2016 champion (then a Super Series Premier event in Fuzhou) begins her quest for a second title in Jiangsu against a familiar face, opening her tournament against rising compatriot Unnati Hooda. A victory in the all-Indian clash will likely set up a blockbuster second-round meeting against local superstar and fourth seed Chen Yu Fei, who retired hurt against Sindhu during their semifinal encounter last week.
Navigating this top-heavy section of the draw will require Sindhu to maintain the high physical intensity and rapid footwork that defined her success in Japan.
Carrying The National Hopes
With the star men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty forced to withdraw due to Satwik's lingering shoulder injury, the pressure on Sindhu to deliver a podium finish has doubled. She leads a singles roster featuring Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and youth talents like Devika Sihag.
For Sindhu, this tournament is not just about pursuing back-to-back BWF World Tour titles, but also serves as the definitive testing ground ahead of the highly anticipated BWF World Championships scheduled for August in New Delhi.
China Open 2026: LIVE Streaming
The China Open 2026 badminton matches will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. However, details regarding the live telecast and TV channel for the China Open are not available.