Riding The Kohli Effect: A Resurgent PV Sindhu Takes On Unnati Hooda In Generational Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Fresh off her Japan Open triumph, PV Sindhu leads India's campaign at the BWF China Open 2026 in Changzhou, chasing consecutive Super 1000 titles ahead of the World Championships

PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda, BWF China Open 2026: Virat Kohli Connection In All-Indian Clash
PV Sindhu is captured in an athletic ready stance during her women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open 2026. Wearing a dark blue sleeveless kit with white badminton shoes, the Indian star keeps her eyes firmly on the shuttlecock as she prepares for a backhand return. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • PV Sindhu begins her BWF China Open 2026 campaign against compatriot Unnati Hooda

  • The Indian star enters Changzhou after ending a 19-month title drought at the Japan Open

  • Sindhu leads India's challenge with Satwik-Chirag absent due to injury

PV Sindhu spearheads India's challenge at the BWF China Open Super 1000 in Changzhou, China, looking to capitalise on her spectacular career resurgence.

Having just shattered her 19-month title drought by claiming a historic crown at the Japan Open, the two-time Olympic medalist arrives in China in her most dangerous form in nearly two years.

As the main attraction of the Indian contingent, Sindhu's performance will set the benchmark for the national squad. India's campaign starts with HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao, men's singles on Tuesday.

Sindhu Arrives in China Riding Japan Open Glory

Sindhu's near-flawless campaign in Tokyo serves as a warning to the rest of the draw. The veteran Indian swept through the Japan Open without dropping a single game, albeit positive circumstances playing their parts, capping off her run with a straight-games victory over three-time World Champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

That triumph made her the first Indian player ever to win the event, proving that her tactical alterations under coach and husband Venkata Datta Sai are yielding elite-level results.

Virat Kohli's Advice Fueling Sindhu's Resurgence

Also, central to this resurgence is an overhaul in her training philosophy, sparked by a cryptic piece of advice from cricket icon Virat Kohli regarding fitness endurance and mental conditioning, which she successfully adapted into her daily badminton drills.

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PV Sindhu will be seen in action at the China Open 2026 badminton - File
2024 Paris Summer Olympics Women's Singles badminton PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao_5 - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Defeats Malaysian Rival. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Japan Open Super 750: Unnati Hooda faced a 21-16, 16-21, 15-21 defeat against Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei in the opening round - Photo: File

"One thing I'll always be grateful for is Virat bhai," Sindhu said in a post on X.

The China Open 2016 champion (then a Super Series Premier event in Fuzhou) begins her quest for a second title in Jiangsu against a familiar face, opening her tournament against rising compatriot Unnati Hooda. A victory in the all-Indian clash will likely set up a blockbuster second-round meeting against local superstar and fourth seed Chen Yu Fei, who retired hurt against Sindhu during their semifinal encounter last week.

Navigating this top-heavy section of the draw will require Sindhu to maintain the high physical intensity and rapid footwork that defined her success in Japan.

Carrying The National Hopes

With the star men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty forced to withdraw due to Satwik's lingering shoulder injury, the pressure on Sindhu to deliver a podium finish has doubled. She leads a singles roster featuring Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and youth talents like Devika Sihag.

For Sindhu, this tournament is not just about pursuing back-to-back BWF World Tour titles, but also serves as the definitive testing ground ahead of the highly anticipated BWF World Championships scheduled for August in New Delhi.

China Open 2026: LIVE Streaming

The China Open 2026 badminton matches will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. However, details regarding the live telecast and TV channel for the China Open are not available.

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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