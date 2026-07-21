Riding The Kohli Effect: A Resurgent PV Sindhu Takes On Unnati Hooda In Generational Clash

Fresh off her Japan Open triumph, PV Sindhu leads India's campaign at the BWF China Open 2026 in Changzhou, chasing consecutive Super 1000 titles ahead of the World Championships

PV Sindhu is captured in an athletic ready stance during her women's singles semifinal at the Japan Open 2026. Wearing a dark blue sleeveless kit with white badminton shoes, the Indian star keeps her eyes firmly on the shuttlecock as she prepares for a backhand return. Photo: PTI