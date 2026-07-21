HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Highlights, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Crashes Out After 21-10, 21-14 Defeat

HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Prannoy 21-10, 21-14 Jun Hao
HS Prannoy's BWF China Open 2026 campaign comes to an early end as Leong Jun Hao cruises to a 21-10, 21-14 victory in straight games. The Malaysian controlled the contest from start to finish, securing his place in the Round of 16 with an impressive all-round display.
HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Welcome!
HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Live Streaming!
The China Open 2026 badminton matches will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. However, details regarding the live telecast and TV channel for the China Open are not available.
HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game On
HS Prannoy and Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao are out on court in Changzhou. An intriguing opening-round contest awaits as the experienced Indian takes on the fast-rising Malaysian for a place in the Round of 16 at the BWF China Open 2026.
HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Prannoy 21-10 Jun Hao
Leong Jun Hao has taken control of the opening game, racing to a 21-10 win over HS Prannoy. The Malaysian dominated with his pace and precision, leaving the Indian needing a strong response to force a decider.
HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Prannoy 21-10, 7-4 Jun Hao
HS Prannoy has a mountain to climb as Leong Jun Hao extends his dominance, leading 7-4 in the second game after taking the opener 21-10. The Indian needs a momentum shift quickly to keep his BWF China Open campaign alive.
HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Prannoy 21-10, 19-12 Jun Hao
Leong Jun Hao is closing in on victory, leading 19-12 in the second game after comfortably taking the opener 21-10. HS Prannoy needs a remarkable late comeback to keep his BWF China Open 2026 campaign alive as the Malaysian stands just two points away from sealing the match.