HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Highlights, BWF China Open 2026: Indian Crashes Out After 21-10, 21-14 Defeat

HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Highlights, BWF China Open 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the men's singles opening round as it happened at Changzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium

HS Prannoy's campaign at the BWF China Open 2026 ended in the opening round after a 21-10, 21-14 defeat to Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao in Changzhou. Leong controlled the match from the outset, using his sharp attacking play and quick movement to dominate the opening game in just 21 minutes. Prannoy showed greater resistance in the second game and briefly stayed within touching distance, but the Malaysian maintained his composure during the closing stages, winning crucial rallies to seal the contest in straight games. The victory sends Leong into the Round of 16, while Prannoy exits the Super 1000 event despite arriving in China on the back of encouraging performances earlier in the season, including notable wins over top-ranked opponents.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Jul 2026, 12:14:06 pm IST HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Prannoy 21-10, 21-14 Jun Hao HS Prannoy's BWF China Open 2026 campaign comes to an early end as Leong Jun Hao cruises to a 21-10, 21-14 victory in straight games. The Malaysian controlled the contest from start to finish, securing his place in the Round of 16 with an impressive all-round display.

21 Jul 2026, 11:02:41 am IST HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Welcome! Good afternoon, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering HS Prannoy’s BWF China Open 2026 round 1 clash against Leong Jun Hao. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.

21 Jul 2026, 11:34:42 am IST HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Live Streaming! The China Open 2026 badminton matches will be streamed live on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. However, details regarding the live telecast and TV channel for the China Open are not available.

21 Jul 2026, 11:54:27 am IST HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Game On HS Prannoy and Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao are out on court in Changzhou. An intriguing opening-round contest awaits as the experienced Indian takes on the fast-rising Malaysian for a place in the Round of 16 at the BWF China Open 2026.

21 Jul 2026, 11:55:23 am IST HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Prannoy 21-10 Jun Hao Leong Jun Hao has taken control of the opening game, racing to a 21-10 win over HS Prannoy. The Malaysian dominated with his pace and precision, leaving the Indian needing a strong response to force a decider.

21 Jul 2026, 11:58:57 am IST HS Prannoy Vs Leong Jun Hao Live Score, BWF China Open 2026: Prannoy 21-10, 7-4 Jun Hao HS Prannoy has a mountain to climb as Leong Jun Hao extends his dominance, leading 7-4 in the second game after taking the opener 21-10. The Indian needs a momentum shift quickly to keep his BWF China Open campaign alive.