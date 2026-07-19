IND Vs ENG Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Battles Retirement Rumours At Lord’s As Kohli Faces Archer Test

IND Vs ENG Live Score, 3rd ODI: Follow play-by-play live updates from Lord's with wickets, scores, key moments, match stats, and the latest from the series-deciding clash

India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026.

India's Rohit Sharma bats during the second ODI between England and India at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales, Thursday July 16, 2026. | Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP

Welcome to our live coverage as India and England meet in a winner-takes-all third ODI at Lord's on Sunday with the three-match series locked at 1-1 after the hosts bounced back in Cardiff. The decider carries added significance for Rohit Sharma, who will be under the spotlight after a quiet series. The fans in Lord's will be expecting a high-scoring contest after two quiet games from both the teams, especially with their bats. England, buoyed by Joe Root's form, are expected to field an unchanged XI, whereas India have drafted in Harsh Dubey after Washington Sundar was ruled out with a hamstring injury. With the iconic Lord's surface expected to assist both seamers and batters, another closely fought contest is on the cards.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Jul 2026, 02:15:28 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast! Forecasts predict mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 13°C and 24°C. Rain probability remains low at around 0-10%, while humidity is expected to stay between 48% and 74%. Light winds may assist seam bowlers early on, but overall, spectators and players can expect ideal cricketing conditions.

19 Jul 2026, 02:06:42 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Top performers of the series! Shubman Gill has been India's standout batter so far, leading the run charts with 111 runs. England's Joe Root tops the overall scoring list with 175 runs, while Axar Patel has been the most successful bowler in the series with five wickets. Close behind are England's Jofra Archer and India's Gurnoor Brar, who have claimed four wickets each heading into the series decider.

19 Jul 2026, 01:58:25 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Why so much fuss about Rohit? Rohit Sharma enters the series decider under pressure after scores of 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs. With India needing their veteran opener to lead from the front and speculation over his future continuing despite BCCI's denial, a big knock at Lord's could shift the narrative in his favour.

19 Jul 2026, 01:51:13 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Harry Brook on Rohit Sharma Harry Brook avoided commenting on Rohit Sharma's future but praised both the Indian captain and Virat Kohli for their remarkable careers. "I don't know what's been said about Rohit. They've (Rohit and Kohli) obviously been phenomenal players for many years, and it's good to see them still playing the game," Brook told reporters.

19 Jul 2026, 01:48:04 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Squads England Squad: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Tom Banton, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson. Updated India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (w), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav.

19 Jul 2026, 01:34:08 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Update! Despite speculation over his ODI future, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed retirement reports. Even so, Rohit Sharma's performance today could shape the conversation around his future with India.

19 Jul 2026, 01:34:08 pm IST India Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming! The India vs England 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.