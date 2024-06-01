Adil Usman Rashid is an English cricketer known for his contributions to England's One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket teams, having previously represented the Test team. He primarily plays for Yorkshire in domestic cricket and has participated in various Twenty20 leagues. He is esteemed as one of England's finest spin bowlers in history. As a right-arm leg break bowler, Rashid holds England's highest wicket-taking records among spin bowlers in ODIs and T20Is, ranking second overall in T20Is behind Chris Jordan.

Rashid's talent caught Terry Jenner's eye at age 14. At 17, he took 6-13 for Yorkshire's Academy team and scored 111 runs for Yorkshire Cricket Board Under-17s. In 2006, he scored four consecutive centuries for Yorkshire Second XI before debuting in first-class cricket against Warwickshire, taking 6/67 in the second innings.

He joined the England Under-19s Test squad against India Under-19s, contributing with bat and ball. In the second Test, he scored 114 and 48 runs and claimed 8/157 and 2/45. Throughout the season, he secured a regular spot in Yorkshire's side, impressing with performances like his maiden first-class half-century of 63 runs against Nottinghamshire.

In 2007, Rashid encountered a setback with a stress fracture in his back, causing him to miss England Under-19s' tour of Malaysia. However, he recovered in time to join the 2006–07 England A tour of Bangladesh, despite not standing out during the tour.

During the 2007 season, Rashid scored 837 runs and took 43 wickets across all first-class matches, ranking as Yorkshire's top wicket-taker and fourth in runs scored. He received multiple awards and was named in the England Performance Programme squad for winter training.

In January 2008, Rashid participated in the 2007–08 Duleep Trophy in India with England Lions, claiming six wickets in two matches. He remained with the Marylebone Cricket Club squad and the England Performance Programme.

In 2009, Rashid impressed for England Lions against the West Indies, scoring 72 runs and taking 3/66. He replaced Andrew Flintoff in the 2009 ICC World Twenty20, performing well against Pakistan and the West Indies, taking 3 wickets.

During the 2009–10 season, Rashid served as backup to Graeme Swann in England's tour of South Africa but faced criticism after an expensive spell in a T20I, leading to exclusion from the ODI squad.

Rashid was excluded from England's tour of Bangladesh and played for England Lions against Pakistan A in the UAE. He performed well in the Twenty20 series, securing a series win with impressive bowling. Despite domestic success, he missed out on selection for England's home series against Bangladesh and the 2010–11 Ashes.

In the 2010–11 season, Rashid returned to county cricket with Yorkshire and played for South Australia in the KFC Twenty20 Big Bash, showcasing his international potential. In 2011, he began impressively for Yorkshire but faced a downturn, highlighted by conceding 187 runs without a wicket against Sussex.

This decline continued into 2012, resulting in his omission from Yorkshire's team for the first time. Struggles persisted in 2013, but Rashid bounced back with his highest first-class score of 180 against Somerset, followed by two more centuries.

In October 2015, Rashid made his Test debut against Pakistan in the UAE, experiencing mixed fortunes but contributing significantly with figures of 5/64 in the second innings. He played a key role in England's victory in the subsequent ODI series.

During the 2015-16 season, Rashid joined Adelaide Strikers for the Big Bash League after missing out on England's tour of South Africa.

In the 2016 T20 World Cup, Rashid impressed with consistent bowling performances for England, including notable figures against the West Indies, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

In the ODI series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in 2016, Rashid maintained his form with notable contributions, including 4–49 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka and an unbeaten 33 runs and two wickets in the second match.

In 2017, during the series against the West Indies and Ireland, Rashid contributed significantly with both bat and ball, achieving personal best figures of 3–25 in T20I and 5–27 in the first ODI against Ireland.

In the 2018 series against Australia, Rashid took 12 wickets in five ODIs but faced controversy for his decision to focus solely on white-ball cricket, opting out of the county championship for Yorkshire

Rashid's international career continued with selections for England's tours of the West Indies and the Cricket World Cup in 2019, where he contributed with crucial wickets. He reached milestones such as becoming the first spin bowler for England to take 150 wickets in ODIs and reaching his 50th wicket in T20I cricket.

In recognition of his services to cricket, Rashid was appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2023 Birthday Honors.