IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Trial By Spin For Both India, England Batters

The English top order has four right-handers and India have two left-arm spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. On a pitch helpful for spinners, tackling the duo of Jadeja and Axar for an all-right handed top-order will be a mammoth task. And England know that. They might push Moeen Ali to bring in a left hander, but then India have another trump card. Kuldeep Yadav.