Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Breezes Past Jelena Ostapenko To Reach Last 16

Naomi Osaka reached the last 16 of the Canadian Open after beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets on Friday.
Osaka, who has reached the fourth round for the third time at a WTA 1000 event this year, eased to a 6-2 6-4 victory in one hour and 11 minutes.
The former world number one saved two match points against Liudmila Samsonova in the second round, but had no such trouble against Ostapenko.
She quickly raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set, and though Ostapenko responded, a double fault on serve handed Osaka the early advantage in the match.
In the second set, Ostapenko netted a forehand to hand Osaka a break for a 3-1 lead, but she rallied and broke back in the next game with a forehand crosscourt winner.
Osaka did, however, get the better of Ostapenko's serve once more and had the chance to win the contest, but her opponent saved a match point and took the ninth game.
The four-time grand slam champion responded by breaking Ostapenko to love in the final game, sealing her progression as Ostapenko sent a backhand into the net.
Data Debrief: Osaka finding her groove
Playing in her first tournament of the US Open swing after her early exit to home favourite Sonay Kartal at Wimbledon, Osaka seems to have rediscovered the hard-court form that took her to four major titles on the surface.
The difference against Ostapenko showed in the quality of her serve and accuracy of hitting. Osaka won 71% of her first-serve points compared to her opponents 50%.
Ostapenko also committed 37 unforced errors to Osaka's 13. The former Roland-Garros champion has also now lost all three of her career meetings with Osaka.