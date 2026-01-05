Ruben Amorim Sacked By Manchester United: Check Ousted Manager's Record With Red Devils

Ruben Amorim was in charge for the final six months of Manchester United's worst-ever Premier League campaign in 2024-25, as they recorded their lowest finish (15th), posted their worst points tally (42) and scored their fewest goals (44) in any season in the competition

Ruben Amorim Sacked By Manchester United: Check Ousted Managers Record With Red Devils
Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United.
  • Ruben Amorim had made explosive comments after 1-1 draw with Leeds United

  • Former midfielder Darren Fletcher named interim head coach for game against Burnley

  • Amorim oversaw 63 games as United boss in all competitions, winning 24, drawing 18 and losing 21

Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United after 14 months in charge. 

Amorim's position was thought to be under threat after he appeared to criticise the Red Devils' hierarchy in the aftermath of Sunday's 1-1 away draw with Leeds United.

After that match, Amorim suggested he should serve as the club's manager and have a greater say over recruitment, rather than act as head coach, which was his official job title.

Legendary former United right-back Gary Neville responded to those comments by saying Amorim had started an unnecessary "fire", while fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said the former Sporting CP boss was "barely good enough to be a Premier League manager".

And on Monday, United confirmed the 40-year-old's short but eventful reign was over, with former midfielder Darren Fletcher set to oversee Wednesday's away Premier League game against Burnley as interim head coach.

A statement from the club read: "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. 

"This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future."

Amorim oversaw 63 games as United boss in all competitions, winning 24, drawing 18 and losing 21.

He led the Red Devils to the Europa League final last season, only to oversee a desperately disappointing 1-0 defeat to Premier League rivals Tottenham in Bilbao, meaning the club did not qualify for any European football.

Amorim was also in charge for the final six months of United's worst-ever Premier League campaign in 2024-25, as they recorded their lowest finish (15th), posted their worst points tally (42) and scored their fewest goals (44) in any season in the competition.

Amorim departs with United only three points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool in the table, though they have drawn their last two Premier League games, also being held by lowly Wolves in the Portuguese coach's final home match in charge.

Amorim only achieved 15 victories in 47 Premier League matches at the helm, giving him the worst win ratio (32%) of any United boss in the competition.

No other United coach – permanent or temporary – has recorded a win ratio lower than 42% (Ralf Rangnick, 10/24), with the other nine men to lead the Red Devils in the competition all winning at least 50% of their games.

He is the second Premier League boss to leave their position in 2026, after Chelsea surprisingly parted ways with Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

