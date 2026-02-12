Nottingham Forest Sack Head Coach Sean Dyche After 114 Days in Charge

Sean Dyche has been dismissed by Nottingham Forest after just 114 days, becoming the club’s third managerial casualty this season as the Premier League side hover three points above the relegation zone

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 Nottingham Forest sack head coach Sean Dyche
Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche signals during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, in Nottingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Photo: PA/Mike Egerton via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sean Dyche was sacked following a 0-0 draw with bottom-placed Wolves

  • This leaves Nottingham Forest with two wins from their last 10 league matches

  • Forest are seeking their fourth head coach, earlier sacking Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou

Nottingham Forest has fired Sean Dyche and the Premier League team is looking for its fourth head coach of the season.

Dyche was relieved of his duties late Wednesday following a goalless draw with the last-place Wolves, having been in charge for just 114 days. Forest’s failure to convert any of their numerous chances against Wolves left them three points clear of the relegation zone.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach,” the club said in a statement early Thursday. “We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and we wish them the best of luck for the future.

“We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Forest finished seventh in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo last season, missing out on a Champions League spot after a poor end to the campaign. Nuno signed a new three-year deal at the City Ground in June 2025, but was fired in September after a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Related Content
Related Content

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was swiftly brought in as the Portuguese coach’s replacement, but lasted only 40 days in the job with Marinakis ending his tenure within minutes of a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The draw Wednesday’ left Forest with just two wins from their last 10 matches in the Premier League — a run during which they also exited the FA Cup to Championship side Wrexham.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara Dismissed; Mendis, Nissanka Lead Innings | SL 23/1 (2)

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  3. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  4. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

  5. Zero Versus Two: Gerhard Erasmus Questions Variance In Night Training Slots Ahead Of India Face-Off

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  2. Akhilesh Says UP Budget Not Pro-People, Flags Low Expenditure

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Aggressive Victimhood Versus Predictable Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

  4. Outlook Explainer: All You Want To Know About Bangladesh’s High-Stakes 2026 Elections

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Mishara Dismissed; Mendis, Nissanka Lead Innings | SL 23/1 (2)