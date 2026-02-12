English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Nottingham Forest Vs Wolves Match?

Nottingham Forest recorded the most attempts in a Premier League match without a goal since 2016
Jose Sa made 10 saves, becoming only the fourth Wolves goalkeeper to reach double figures
The result leaves Sean Dyche’s side still hovering above the relegation zone
Nottingham Forest played out a frustrating 0-0 draw with bottom club Wolves as they failed to ease their relegation concerns at the City Ground on Wednesday.
Sean Dyche's team had the chance to go level on points with Tottenham, who sacked Thomas Frank earlier in the day, but they were unable to pull clear of the bottom three.
The hosts raced out the blocks and should have gone ahead through Morgan Gibbs-White, but the Forest captain's header from Elliot Anderson's cross hit the side netting.
Lorenzo Lucca then spurned another glorious chance for Forest, blazing over from inside the penalty area after Callum Hudson-Odoi had led a six-on-one counter-attack.
Forest were booed off at half-time and almost found a response seven minutes after the restart, but Morato could only glance Omari Hutchinson's centre wide of the far post.
Jose Sa then came to Wolves' rescue 14 minutes from time with two brilliant close-range stops, first denying Igor Jesus before clawing Morato's effort off the line.
And Rob Edward's team almost snatched just a second league win of the season in stoppage time, but Mateus Mane could not find a way past Stefan Ortega.
Data Debrief: Pressure-free Wolves frustrate Forest
Ahead of kick-off, Wolves boss Edwards insisted that all the pressure was all on Forest given the gap between his team and Premier League safety, and that seemed to help his side as they picked up another point.
Indeed, Forest's 35 shots, which generated an expected goals (xG) total of 2.73, were the most by a team without finding the net in a top-flight match since Manchester United had 38 in their 0-0 draw with Burnley in October 2016.
Wolves had Sa to thank for preserving their point. He made 10 saves in the game, only the fourth time a Wolves goalkeeper has made that many in a Premier League match – the others are Paul Jones vs Middlesbrough in April 2004 (10), Wayne Hennessey vs Liverpool in January 2012 (10) and Sa himself vs Liverpool in May 2024 (11).
The result also saw Wolves end a run of 14 away league matches without a clean sheet, while this was their first goalless draw on the road since January 2024 at Brighton.