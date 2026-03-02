South Korea 3-0 Iran, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Koreans Cruise Past Shirzanan In Routine Victory

South Korea vs Iran, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: South Korea opened their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Iran on the Gold Coast, as Choe Yu-ri’s first-half strike set the tone despite a resilient defensive display from Maryam Yektaei and her side

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
South Korea vs Iran match report AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026 matchday 1
South Korea's Kim Hye-ri, second right, is congratulated by teammate Jang See-gi after scoring a penalty during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • South Korea beat Iran 3-0 in AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on Monday

  • Choe Yu-ri opened the scoring on 37 minutes before Kim Hye-ri converted a penalty and Ko Yoo-jin added a third

  • Goalkeeper Maryam Yektaei kept the scoreline respectable with key saves

Zahra Ghanbari and her Iran team stood while their national anthem played at the Women’s Asian Cup soccer tournament on Monday, a long way from the war that started on the weekend with a major attack by Israel and the United States.

Before the opening loss against South Korea, Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari declined to comment on the military strikes or the death of her country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The mood was mostly sombre during the anthem, although there were some smiles to acknowledge a small pocket of supporters in red, white and green national colors at the Gold Coast stadium. And then it was down to the business of football.

South Korea, runners-up at the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup, won 3-0 despite the dogged defense of the Iranians anchored by goalkeeper Maryam Yektaei.

The South Koreans had 20 shots in the first half but only led 1-0 at the break on Choe Yu-ri’s goal in the 37th minute. She swooped on the rebound when Jang Sel-gi’s angled left-foot shot deflected off the post.

Related Content
Related Content

Kim Hye-ri converted from the penalty spot in the 59th minute and Ko Yoo-jin finished off the scoring with a well-timed glancing header in the 75th.

Ghanbari, the captain, left the field after a collision late in regulation. Her team had only 21% of possession in the game and had just three shots at goal compared with 32 for the South Koreans.

Iran will next play tournament host Australia on Thursday at the same venue on the Gold Coast, a beachside tourist destination in Queensland state.

A tournament record crowd of 44,379 attended the opening game in Perth on Sunday to see hometown star Sam Kerr score in Australia’s 1-0 win over Philippines.

After that win, Kerr acknowledged the difficult circumstances for the Iranian team.

“They’re young girls and young footballers ... we’ll treat the game like any other game and show the team the utmost respect and prepare properly,” Kerr told the tournament’s Australian TV broadcaster.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Players Fined PKR 50 Lakh Each Following Disappointing Campaign - Report

  2. Rinku Singh Nearly Walks Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat During India Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match - Video

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: What We Learnt From The Super 8 Stage Ahead Of Semifinals

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: What Happened In Super 8 Stage Before Semifinals?

  5. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Russia Accuses US And Israel Of Attempted Regime Change In Iran

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis