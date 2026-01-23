Vietnam Vs South Korea LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup: Taeguk Warriors Face Golden Star Youths In Third-Place Clash

South Korea U23 players react after their AFC U23 Asian Cup defeat against Japan U23 on January 20, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/thekfa
Welcome to the live coverage of the third-place playoff match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 between Vietnam U23 and South Korea U23 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, January 23, 2026. After heartbreaking losses in the semi-finals, both sides will vie for the bronze medal. Vietnam fell 3-0 to China, but the Golden Star Warriors will look to build on their runners-up finish in the 2018 tournament. Meanwhile, South Korea were edged 1-0 by Japan, and the four-time champions Taeguk Warriors will seek another medal. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Vietnam vs South Korea U23 football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Vietnam Vs South Korea LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Vietnam and South Korea have met each other five times in the U23 level. South Korea are unbeaten, winning four times and drawing once. The last time they met was in a friendly in 2022 which ended 1-1.
Vietnam Vs South Korea LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Vietnam U23 vs South Korea U23
Series: AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026
Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah
Date: Friday, January 23, 2026
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: FanCode
Vietnam Vs South Korea LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the U23 football match between Vietnam and South Korea in Jeddah. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.