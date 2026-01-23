Vietnam Vs South Korea LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup: Taeguk Warriors Face Golden Star Youths In Third-Place Clash

South Korea U23 players react after their AFC U23 Asian Cup defeat against Japan U23 on January 20, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/thekfa

Welcome to the live coverage of the third-place playoff match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 between Vietnam U23 and South Korea U23 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, January 23, 2026. After heartbreaking losses in the semi-finals, both sides will vie for the bronze medal. Vietnam fell 3-0 to China, but the Golden Star Warriors will look to build on their runners-up finish in the 2018 tournament. Meanwhile, South Korea were edged 1-0 by Japan, and the four-time champions Taeguk Warriors will seek another medal. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Vietnam vs South Korea U23 football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jan 2026, 07:05:22 pm IST Vietnam Vs South Korea LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Vietnam and South Korea have met each other five times in the U23 level. South Korea are unbeaten, winning four times and drawing once. The last time they met was in a friendly in 2022 which ended 1-1.

23 Jan 2026, 06:52:06 pm IST Vietnam Vs South Korea LIVE Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Match Details Fixture: Vietnam U23 vs South Korea U23

Series: AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026

Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: FanCode