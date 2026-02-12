AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Draw: India Placed In Group D with Uzbekistan, Australia, North Korea

India will face Australia, Uzbekistan and North Korea in Group D of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026
Uzbekistan are defending champions, while North Korea are two-time winners and 2025 semi-finalists
The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarter-finals
India have been drawn in a tough Group D alongside defending champions Uzbekistan, Australia, and North Korea at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026. The draw was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday. The tournament, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia, will take place between May 5 and May 22.
The Blue Colts secured qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time after finishing ahead of Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Chinese Taipei in the qualifying round.
India will open their campaign against Australia before taking on Uzbekistan and North Korea in what promises to be one of the toughest groups of the tournament.
AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026: Group D Challenge
Uzbekistan enter the competition as defending champions and qualified automatically. Australia, eliminated in the group stage last year, qualified after wins over Jordan, Bhutan, and the Philippines. North Korea, two-time champions, reached the semi-finals in 2025 and also qualified automatically this year.
Hosts Saudi Arabia headline Group A, drawn alongside Tajikistan, Thailand, and Myanmar. Group B features Japan, Indonesia, China, and Qatar, while Group C has South Korea, Yemen, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals and also secure qualification for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar.
AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Draw Results
Group A: Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Myanmar
Group B: Japan, Indonesia, China, Qatar
Group C: South Korea, Yemen, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates
Group D: Uzbekistan, Australia, India, North Korea