India Vs Iran, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Score: IND In Must Win Situation Against IRA; Winner Takes All

India Vs Chinese Taipei Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers:

Good Evening Indian Football fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of India's matches at the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers for next year's edition in the middle-east. The Indians are currently placed 3rd in the points table with 4 points with their opponents for tonight, leading the standings with 7 points. Lebanon, who handed India their first defeat in the on-going qualifiers, are 2nd with 6 points, but they are already out of the qualification race after as they have already played all of their 4 games. Palestine and Chinese Taipei, the only winless teams, have also been eliminated. This means, that tonight's winner between India and Iran - will go through to the AFC U17 Asian Cup next year in Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned with us for the build-up of this high-octane fixture, which kick-offs from 7:30PM (IST) onwards at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

30 Nov 2025, 06:11:32 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: What Happened In IND's Previous Matches? The Blue Colts began their campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Palestine before beating Chinese Taipei 2-0. In their previous (3rd) match, India suffered their first defeat against Lebanon.

30 Nov 2025, 05:54:51 pm IST India Vs Iran Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Live Streaming Info! India Vs Iran on the final matchday of the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers will start from 7:30PM (IST) onwards at the EKA arena in Ahmedabad. The match will be live streamed on the FIFA+ app/website.