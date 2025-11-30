India Vs Iran, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Live Score: IND In Must Win Situation Against IRA; Winner Takes All

India Vs Iran Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: What Happened In IND's Previous Matches?
The Blue Colts began their campaign with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Palestine before beating Chinese Taipei 2-0. In their previous (3rd) match, India suffered their first defeat against Lebanon.
India Vs Iran Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Live Streaming Info!
India Vs Iran on the final matchday of the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers will start from 7:30PM (IST) onwards at the EKA arena in Ahmedabad. The match will be live streamed on the FIFA+ app/website.
India Vs Iran Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Welcome!
Good Evening to all our readers joining us for the all important match between India and Iran. The winner is guaranteed to secure qualification for next year's AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned for the build-up, playing XI update and live scores.