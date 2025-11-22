India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 1-1 PLE; Visitors Draw Level In Second Half

India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 1-1 PLE
Palestine equalise in the 74th minute! Amir Jomah comes up with a lovely run before slotting the ball past India goalie Rajrup Sarkar. Let's see how India respond to this.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 1-0 PLE
The teams return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway at the EKA Arena. India now kicking from left to right and Palestine the other way.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Half-Time Update
India draw first blood at the stroke of half time! The Blue Colts convert a corner in the 45th minute, with Shubham Poonia skillfully heading the ball in past Palestine goalie Hamza Sobhieh. The referee blows the whistle soon after, and the hosts have the lead as well as the momentum, going into the break.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 0-0 PLE
We are halfway through the first half, and neither side has come too close to scoring as yet. India earn a free-kick in a promising position in the 24th minute, but nothing comes of it.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off!
The national anthems and customary pre-match formalities are out of the way, and the first half kicks off in Ahmedabad. India attacking from right to left and Palestine in the other direction.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Earlier In Group D...
Lebanon hold Chinese Taipei to a goalless draw to kick off Group D matches in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND Starting XI
Here is India's line-up for their campaign opener against Palestine:
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Head-To-Head Record
This is the first-ever meeting between the India under-17 and Palestine U17 teams.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Palestine, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers game will be live-streamed for free on the FIFA+ website and app. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.
India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday. The India under-17 men's football team kicks off its AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 qualification campaign against Palestine today, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.