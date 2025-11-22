India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 1-1 PLE; Visitors Draw Level In Second Half

India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Blue Colts celebrate Shubham Poonia's goal in Ahmedabad. Photo: X/Indian Football

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers clash with Palestine at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Saturday (November 22, 2025). The Blue Colts, led by Dallalmuon Gangte, open their campaign with this game and come with extensive preparation. They won the SAFF U17 Championship in September, travelled to China in October for two closed-door friendlies and arrived in Ahmedabad on November 1. As for Palestine, they completed a nine-day training camp in the Maldives before travelling to India, playing two friendlies against the Maldives U17s and winning both comfortably. Chinese Taipei, Lebanon and Iran are the other teams in Group D, whose winner will qualify for the final tournament. Follow the live score and updates from the IND vs PLE football match.

22 Nov 2025, 09:03:11 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 1-1 PLE Palestine equalise in the 74th minute! Amir Jomah comes up with a lovely run before slotting the ball past India goalie Rajrup Sarkar. Let's see how India respond to this.

22 Nov 2025, 08:32:14 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 1-0 PLE The teams return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway at the EKA Arena. India now kicking from left to right and Palestine the other way.

22 Nov 2025, 08:18:16 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Half-Time Update India draw first blood at the stroke of half time! The Blue Colts convert a corner in the 45th minute, with Shubham Poonia skillfully heading the ball in past Palestine goalie Hamza Sobhieh. The referee blows the whistle soon after, and the hosts have the lead as well as the momentum, going into the break.

22 Nov 2025, 07:54:41 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND 0-0 PLE We are halfway through the first half, and neither side has come too close to scoring as yet. India earn a free-kick in a promising position in the 24th minute, but nothing comes of it.

22 Nov 2025, 07:31:45 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off! The national anthems and customary pre-match formalities are out of the way, and the first half kicks off in Ahmedabad. India attacking from right to left and Palestine in the other direction.

22 Nov 2025, 07:21:26 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Earlier In Group D... Lebanon hold Chinese Taipei to a goalless draw to kick off Group D matches in the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Group D of the #AFCU17 Qualifiers kicked off in Ahmedabad today, with Lebanon 🇱🇧 and Chinese Taipei playing out a 0-0 draw 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jgmuWVnZtg — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 22, 2025

22 Nov 2025, 06:47:26 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: IND Starting XI Here is India's line-up for their campaign opener against Palestine: Here’s India’s XI to face Palestine in the first game of the #AFCU17 Qualifiers 🇵🇸🇮🇳



Watch live on 📺 https://t.co/ya1XemNCIb#PLEIND #BlueColts #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/no4sedI1EM — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 22, 2025

22 Nov 2025, 06:24:08 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Head-To-Head Record This is the first-ever meeting between the India under-17 and Palestine U17 teams.

22 Nov 2025, 05:51:57 pm IST India Vs Palestine Live Score, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Palestine, AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers game will be live-streamed for free on the FIFA+ website and app. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.