Burnley Vs Chelsea Highlights, Premier League: BUR 0-2 CHE; Blues Rise To Second With Third Straight Win

Burnley Vs Chelsea Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26: The Blues overtook Manchester City to jump to second in the standings, while Burnley languished in the 17th spot. Catch the key updates from the BUR vs CHE game, as it happened

Bhuvan Gupta
Burnley Vs Chelsea Highlights, English Premier League 2025-26
Burnley Vs Chelsea Highlights, English Premier League: Pedro Neto, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal. Photo: AP
Goals in either half from Pedro Neto (37th minute) and Enzo Fernandes (88th) powered Chelsea to a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in matchday 12 of the fast-evolving English Premier League 2025-26 season. Burnley began as the better side and threatened to score a few times, but the Blues made the most of their first-half chance and went ahead courtesy Neto's lovely header. Fernandes later made it decisive to bring up the Blues' third straight league victory as well as clean sheet, and jump to second in the standings ahead of Manchester City. The Clarets, meanwhile, languished in the 17th spot. Catch the highlights and key updates from the BUR vs CHE football match, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League 2025-26: Hello!

Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s Burnley Vs Chelsea. Stay tuned for live updates.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 6pm IST. The Burnley vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26 game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: CHE Starting XI

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro, Gittens, Delap

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Gusto, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Caicedo, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR Starting XI

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Luis, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Substitutes: Weiss, Ekdal, Laurent, Pires, Mejbri, Edwards, Foster, Bruun Larsen, Broja

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

Chelsea have won eight of their nine top-flight away games against Burnley (D1), including each of the last six in a row. Only at Bolton (nine between 2004 and 2011) and Sunderland (nine between 2003 and 2013) have they won more consecutively in the competition.

The Blues have also won their last six Premier League away games against Burnley, netting at least three goals in each of the last five. In English top-flight history, only two teams have won six consecutive away games at another while scoring 3+ goals each time – Chelsea at Arsenal between 1960 and 1965, and Manchester City at West Brom between 2013 and 2021.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!

Chelsea get the game underway at Turf Moor. The hosts kicking from left to right and Blues the other way in the first half.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR 0-0 CHE

It's a bright start for Burnley, who are putting the Chelsea defence under pressure via counters and otherwise. Chelsea are trying to defuse that by stringing together some passes. This could turn to be a really interesting game.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR 0-0 CHE

Chelsea finally create a big chance of their own. Pedro Neto surges forward before crossing hopefully towards Jamie Gittens, but Burnley full-back Kyle Walker, starting for the 400th time in the Premier League, intervenes in the nick of time with a sliding clearance.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR 0-1 CHE

Chelsea score now! Pedro Neto and Jamie Gittens switch roles from the near miss, as Gittens turns provider and Neto goes low to dive and direct a superb header into the Burnley goal in the 37th minute. Blues take the lead against the run of play.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update

After two added minutes, the referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half, which ends with the advantage to Chelsea. Burnley began as the better side and threatened to score a few times, but the Blues made the most of their chance and are ahead courtesy Neto's lovely header.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR 0-1 CHE

After a bit of delay due to the assistant referee's radio not working, the second half begins at Turf Moor. Chelsea substitute captain Reece James for Benoit Badiashile after the interval.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR 0-1 CHE

Chelsea hit the post! Pedro Neto almost gets a second goal in the 63rd minute, as he latches on to Enzo Fernandez's pass before drilling the ball into the woodwork.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR 0-1 CHE

Benoit Badiashile fouls Jacob Bruun Larsen and is shown a yellow card for it in the 81st minute. Meanwhile, the hosts bring in Josh Laurent for Florentino with the final few minutes coming up.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: BUR 0-2 CHE

Chelsea have a second in the 88th minute! Marc Guiu does all the hard work before setting up Enzo Fernandes, who smashes it in. That's the game done and dusted, one reckons.

Burnley Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, English Premier League: Full-Time Update

The six minutes of added time elapse, and the referee blows the final whistle. Chelsea win 2-0 to bring up their third straight victory as well as clean sheet, and jump to second in the standings.

Published At:
