Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play On Christmas Eve?

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of the Group D match. Photo: X/AlNassr FC

Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group D match between Al-Nassr and Al-Zawraa at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Christmas Eve (December 24, 2025). The Saudi side are already guaranteed the top spot in the group with five straight wins, and the big question is whether their superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo will take the pitch tonight. As for Al-Zawraa, the Iraqi club is second with nine points but needs at least a draw to seal a round of 16 berth. Failure to do that would leave the door open for Tajikistan's FC Istiklol, who face FC Goa earlier in the evening. Track the live score and updates from the continental football match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Dec 2025, 08:23:10 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.