Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play On Christmas Eve?

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: A draw tonight would confirm a round of 16 spot from Group D for Iraq’s Al Zawraa. Catch all the action from the continental football clash at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26
Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Cristiano Ronaldo trains ahead of the Group D match. Photo: X/AlNassr FC
Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group D match between Al-Nassr and Al-Zawraa at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Christmas Eve (December 24, 2025). The Saudi side are already guaranteed the top spot in the group with five straight wins, and the big question is whether their superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo will take the pitch tonight. As for Al-Zawraa, the Iraqi club is second with nine points but needs at least a draw to seal a round of 16 berth. Failure to do that would leave the door open for Tajikistan's FC Istiklol, who face FC Goa earlier in the evening. Track the live score and updates from the continental football match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The Al-Nassr vs Al-Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Al-Nassr Vs Al-Zawraa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome, everyone. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr are taking on Iraq's Al-Zawraa in the AFC Champions League Two tonight, with one round of 16 spot from Group D still undecided. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ton-Up Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes Fastest To 16000 List A Runs

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hammers His Fastest List A Hundred Upon Domestic Comeback

  3. Ishan Kishan Smashes 33-Ball Hundred As Jharkhand Post 412 Against Karnataka In Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

  4. Who Is Sakibul Gani? Bihar Skipper’s Rise After 32-Ball List A Century Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bihar Shatter List A Record With Jaw-Dropping 574/6 Against Arunachal Pradesh

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Unrest In Bangladesh Evokes Safety Concerns Among Kashmiri Students

  3. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  4. Kuki Groups Resolve To Stop Poppy Cultivation In Manipur’s Kangpokpi District

  5. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  2. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

  3. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  4. Jaishankar To Visit Sri Lanka As PM’s Special Envoy After Cyclone Ditwah Relief Efforts

  5. Mass Shooting Shocks Sydney’s Iconic Bondi Beach

Latest Stories

  1. Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound Lands In Legal Trouble After Author Alleges Plagiarism; Here's What Dharma Has To Say

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 1 Highlights: Kohli Ton Powers Delhi Win Over Andhra; Rohit Stars For Mumbai - As It Happened

  3. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  5. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  6. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  7. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  8. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2