FC Goa Vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: Gaurs Aim To Bow Out On High In Final Group D Clash
FC Goa Vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Iraq’s Al Zawraa and Tajikistan's FC Istiklol are vying for the second round of 16 spot from Group D. Catch all the action from the continental football clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao
FC Goa Vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League Two: The Gaurs had lost 0-2 in the away leg. Photo: ISL/FSDL
Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 group D match between FC Goa and FC Istiklol at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on Wednesday (December 24, 2025). The Gaurs are already out of contention for the round of 16, having suffered five consecutive defeats in the competition, though they have played well in patches. They will end their campaign with the home encounter against Tajikistan's FC Istiklol, who stand third in the group and are still in with a chance to advance. Group toppers Al Nassr face Iraq’s Al Zawraa later in the evening. Track the live score and updates from the continental football match with us.
LIVE UPDATES
FC Goa Vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 9:30pm IST. The FC Goa vs FC Istiklol, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
FC Goa Vs FC Istiklol Live Score, AFC Champions League 2: Good Evening!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. FC Goa are set to sign off from the AFC Champions League Two tonight after their Group D game against FC Istiklol, who are still in with a chance to enter the round of 16. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.