Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

President Donald Trump is presented with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Washington. Photo: Evan Vucci

