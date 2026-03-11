Will Iran Play World Cup 2026? Here's What FIFA Prez Infantino Said After Meeting Trump

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has a close relationship with United States president Donald Trump, who was given FIFA's inaugural peace prize — an award that many believe the football governing body created with Trump in mind

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
fifa world cup 2026 us Israel iran war Gianni Infantino statement Donald trump
FIFA president Gianni Infantino with the Club World Cup trophy. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iran scheduled to play FIFA World Cup games in California, Seattle

  • Iranian officials earlier suggested country's participation was in doubt because of war with USA

  • Gianni Infantino says he got assurances that Iran would be permitted to come to US

FIFA said Tuesday night that it anticipates Iran's national team will be allowed to come to the United States, even with war going on between the countries, and compete in the World Cup that begins in about three months.

Iran is scheduled to play in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand on June 15 and Belgium on June 21 before finishing group play against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. The U.S. is hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Iranian officials have suggested recently that its country's participation is in some doubt because of the war.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said “I really don’t care" if Iran takes part in the 48-nation tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said he met with Trump on Tuesday night “to discuss the status of preparations” for the tournament and received assurances that Iran would be permitted to come to the U.S.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026,” Infantino said in an Instagram post. “During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.”

Related Content
FILE- Iraqi's head coach Graham Arnold sits on the bench at the start of the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - (AP Photo/Walid Ibrahim, File)
World Cup 2026: Iraq Coach Graham Arnold Urges FIFA To Delay Play-Off Amid US-Iran Conflict
FILE- Iraqi's head coach Graham Arnold sits on the bench at the start of the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - (AP Photo/Walid Ibrahim, File)
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Facing Playoffs Difficulties As Iran War closes Embassies And Airspace
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
FIFA World Cup 2026: Infantino Backs Mexico To Deliver Despite Cartel Violence Concerns
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, center left, applauds after President Donald Trump delivered an address during a meeting of Global Business Leaders at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026. - (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FIFA Pledges To Build $50M Football Stadium In War-Hammered Gaza With Basic Needs Like Homes And Roads Still Missing
Related Content
FILE- Iraqi's head coach Graham Arnold sits on the bench at the start of the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - (AP Photo/Walid Ibrahim, File)
World Cup 2026: Iraq Coach Graham Arnold Urges FIFA To Delay Play-Off Amid US-Iran Conflict

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Infantino has a close relationship with Trump, who was given FIFA's inaugural peace prize — an award that many believe the soccer governing body created with Trump in mind.

Fans from Iran were already banned from entering the U.S. in the first iteration of the travel ban announced by the Trump administration.

“We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever,” Infantino said, adding that he thanks Trump “for his support.”

Earlier this week, FIFA’s World Cup chief operating officer said the tournament is “too big” to be postponed because of global turmoil caused by the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

The CEO, Heimo Schirgi, said FIFA continues to closely monitor the Iran war.

“We basically take it day by day and at some stage we will have a resolution,” Schirgi said. “And the World Cup will go on obviously, right? The World Cup is too big and we hope that everyone can participate that has qualified.”

If the U.S. refused to host the Iran team it could risk being removed as World Cup host by FIFA.

That is what happened to Indonesia three years ago when the country refused to welcome Israel for the men's Under-20 World Cup eight months after the Israeli team qualified. FIFA dropped Indonesia just weeks before the scheduled first game and moved that tournament to Argentina.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: RCB Meet SRH In March 28 Opener - Check Out Details Of First 20 Fixtures

  2. The Hundred Auctions 2026 Guide - All You Need To Know

  3. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  4. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  5. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  3. Day One In Office, Governor Kavinder Gupta Opens With ‘Vande Mataram

  4. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

  5. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  4. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher