FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Facing Playoffs Difficulties As Iran War closes Embassies And Airspace

Iraq is scheduled to play either Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico on March 31 for one of the last two qualification places for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada

Associated Press
Published At:
FILE- Iraqi's head coach Graham Arnold sits on the bench at the start of the 2026 World Cup play off first leg soccer match between UAE and Iraq in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Walid Ibrahim, File)
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Iraq facing a major dilemma ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 play-offs matches

  • They are slated to face either of Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey later this month

  • US-Israel's joint strikes on Iran has led to embassy and airspace closures

  • Iraqi federation working closely with FIFA and Mexican embassy to resolve the situation

Iraq’s hopes of World Cup qualification are being impacted by the Iran war because players cannot secure visas for the playoff tournament in Mexico and the team's coach is stranded in the United Arab Emirates.

“Because of airspace closures, our head coach, Graham Arnold, is unable to leave the United Arab Emirates,” the Iraqi soccer federation said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday. “In addition, several embassies remain closed at the present time, preventing several professional players, technical and medical staff members from obtaining entry visas to Mexico.”

Mexico’s foreign affairs ministry said late Wednesday in a statement that the visa complications arose because Mexico does not have an embassy in Iraq, but the Mexican embassy in the United Arab Emirates has been in contact with the Iraqi federation.

The statement added that the visas could be granted in any European country and that they have asked Iraq’s federation for the names of the people traveling to Mexico to expedite visa issuance procedures.

Iraq is scheduled to play either Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico on March 31 for one of the last two qualification places for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The federation said it is in “constant communication with FIFA regarding the arrangements for our national team’s participation” in the match.

It said the Asian Football Confederation is also “fully aware of every development regarding our team’s situation.”

If Iraq fails to qualify through the playoff, it could take another path if Iran is unable to take part in the tournament because of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on the country.

“We cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope,” Iran’s top soccer official Mehdi Taj said.

Should Iran pull out — still hugely speculative — Iraq or the United Arab Emirates would be likely replacements as the ninth and 10th-ranked Asian teams in qualifying.

But FIFA’s legal regulations are vague and appear to give FIFA president Gianni Infantino wide powers to shape any decision.

Iraq’s most certain hope of qualifying remains winning the playoff later this month.

