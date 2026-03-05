AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: From Silence To Song, Iran Shift Their Anthem Stance As Players Salute And Sing Together

Iranian players sang their national anthem before their game against Australia, after initially refusing to sing along in their tournament opener

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
AFC Womens Asian Cup 2026: From Silence To Song, Iran Shift Their Anthem Stance
Iran players react during their national anthem ahead of the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and Iran in Robina, Australia, Thursday, March 5, 2026. Photo: (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Team Iran in danger of exiting the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 from the Group stages

  • They were recently thrashed 4-0 by hosts Australia

  • Players change their stance of not singing along with Iran's national anthem

The Iran women's team sang and saluted as its national anthem played ahead of the Women's Asian Cup contest against Australia on Thursday, a contrast to the silence before its opening game.

The outcome was similar, though, with World Cup semifinalist Australia winning 4-0.

The silence during the anthem before Monday's 3-0 loss to South Korea was variously reported as an act of resistance or a show of mourning. The team didn’t clarify.

But in a news conference on the eve of the game against Australia, Iran striker Sara Didar choked back tears as she shared the concerns of players and management for their families and loved ones amid the war in the Middle East.

The 21-year-old Didar was on the bench when Thursday's match started in pouring rain on the Gold Coast, where Iran is scheduled to play all three of its Group A games.

The Iran squad and management have declined to comment on the military strikes or death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with head coach Marziyeh Jafari saying it was important for the women as professional players to focus on the tournament and try to qualify for next year's World Cup.

Related Content
Japan's Momoko Tanikawa reacts after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Japan and Taiwan in Perth, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP/Gary Day
AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Japan Registers 2-0 Victory Over Taiwan In Group C Opener
South Korea's Kim Hye-ri, second right, is congratulated by teammate Jang See-gi after scoring a penalty during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Iran and South Korea on the Gold Coast, Australia, Monday, March 2, 2026. - | Photo: AP/DAVE HUNT
South Korea 3-0 Iran, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Koreans Cruise Past Shirzanan In Routine Victory
Australia's Sam Kerr, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between Australia and the Philippines in Perth, Australia, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Gary Day
Australia 1-0 Philippines, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Sam Kerr Header Secures Opening Win
South Korea had defeated Australia in the quarterfinals of AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. - File Photo
AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Preview: A Title Chase In Australia And The Off-Field Dispute South Korea Wants Left Behind
Related Content

The Iranians arrived in Australia well before the strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Iran last Saturday.

The change in approach with the anthem between games in Australia seemed to mirror the Iranian men’s team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The men didn’t sing the national anthem before their opening loss against England as turmoil overshadowed the start of their campaign. In their second game against Wales, the men sang along to the anthem and celebrated when they scored.

Iran was competing in that World Cup amid a violent crackdown on a major women’s protest movement that was spurred by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police.

On Thursday, there were Iranian supporters in the crowd of about 22,000 people at Gold Coast Stadium.

After another heavy loss, the Iranians need a big win over the Philippines in their last group game next Monday to have any chance of progressing to the quarterfinals and maintaining any chance of securing a spot at the Women's World Cup next year in Brazil.

Clusters of protesters against Iran's regime gathered outside ahead of the game.

Nasrin Vaziri, an Iranian Australian and long-time Gold Coast resident, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp she was there because she wanted to support the players.

“I think they are brilliant because they haven’t had many chances to play,” Vaziri told the ABC. “They are real people, even under pressure. We are proud of them. As a woman, I’m proud of them."

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Men In Blue Set For Stern ENG Test At Wankhede

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Varun Chakravarthy Toils Hard To Regain His Magic Ahead Of The Big Clash

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 04, 2026

  3. War-Time Puts Himachal's Popular Foreign Tourist Hubs In Hard Days

  4. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  5. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

  4. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  5. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: PM Modi Calls For Swift End To West Asia, Ukraine Conflicts

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law