Rashid Khan Sacked As Afghanistan T20I Captain Following T20 World Cup 2026 Disappointment

Ibrahim Zadran has replaced Rashid Khan as Afghanistan's new T20I captain as ACB released their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Rashid Khan Sacked As Afghanistan T20I Captain
Afghanistan's players leave the ground after losing the Asia Cup cricket match against Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: AP
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan removed Rashid Khan as T20I captain ahead of the Sri Lanka series

  • Ibrahim Zadran has been appointed as the new captain in the format

  • The decision follows Afghanistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign

Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, but the biggest talking point from the announcement was a major leadership change.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that star leg-spinner Rashid Khan will no longer lead the team in T20 internationals, with opening batter Ibrahim Zadran appointed as the new captain for the format.

The leadership transition marks the beginning of a new phase for Afghanistan’s T20I side. Zadran is set to lead the team in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, while Rashid will continue to remain an important member of the squad as one of the world’s premier T20 bowlers. The move comes shortly after Afghanistan’s disappointing campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, where the team failed to advance beyond the group stage.

Why Rashid Khan was removed as Afghanistan’s T20I captain

The decision follows Afghanistan’s underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite entering the tournament with high expectations, the team was unable to qualify for the Super Eight stage after suffering defeats against New Zealand and South Africa, finishing third in their group.

According to reports, the Afghanistan Cricket Board felt a leadership change was necessary as part of a broader strategy to rebuild the team after the early exit. The board has entrusted Ibrahim Zadran with the responsibility of leading the side moving forward, hoping that a new voice at the helm can help the team reset and prepare for upcoming international assignments.

ACB chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil acknowledged Rashid’s contributions while explaining the shift in leadership.

“Rashid Khan’s tenure as the T20I captain brought immense success to the team, particularly highlighted by the team’s remarkable journey in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where we reached the semi-finals. In alignment with the ACB’s long-term strategic vision and following recent changes in our Team Management, including the appointment of a new head coach, we have made the thoughtful decision to transition the leadership within the T20I setup,” Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said in a statement.

Rashid Khan’s run as Afghanistan captain

Rashid Khan’s tenure as Afghanistan’s T20I captain produced solid results and several memorable moments. He led the team in 48 T20I matches, winning 26 games and losing 21, making him one of Afghanistan’s most experienced captains in the format. As skipper, Rashid also continued to dominate with the ball, taking 80 wickets at an average of 13.51 and an excellent economy rate of 5.84.

His captaincy tenure included one of the biggest milestones in Afghanistan cricket history, guiding the team to the semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also overtook Tim Southee and became the highest wicket-taker in T20I history.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

