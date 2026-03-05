India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Shivam Dube Promoted In Batting Order Over Suryakumar Yadav

Veteran spinner Adil Rashid joined the attack in the next over and despite getting smashed in the second ball for a four, he came back strong in the next ball. He released the ball off the front of the hand, the slider. The ball was placed wide of off and Ishan Kishan shimmied down the track to loft it. Didn't get the best timing and the ball was hit from the bottom of the bat. Jacks came in from long-off to take a sharp low catch.