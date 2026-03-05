India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Shivam Dube Promoted In Batting Order Over Suryakumar Yadav

Summary of this article
Shivam Dube was promoted in the batting order of Team India
The decision was taken after Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Adil Rashid
Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma to come out based on match situation
India made a big change in their batting order as they took on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 05). Looking to add more power through the middle, they promoted Shivam Dube.
India had a solid start after they were put in to bat first. On a surface extremely good for batting, India were to an explosive powerplay courtesy Sanju Samson's firework. He took down the England bowlers and smashed them to all parts of the ground to help India get off the blocks quickly.
Although Abhishek Sharma couldn't fire at the other end and was dismissed cheaply, Samson kept the charge on and he was supported well by Ishan Kishan, who targeted the left arm spinner Liam Dawson from England. The duo helped India race to 112/1 in only nine overs, setting them up for a massive total.
Veteran spinner Adil Rashid joined the attack in the next over and despite getting smashed in the second ball for a four, he came back strong in the next ball. He released the ball off the front of the hand, the slider. The ball was placed wide of off and Ishan Kishan shimmied down the track to loft it. Didn't get the best timing and the ball was hit from the bottom of the bat. Jacks came in from long-off to take a sharp low catch.
Shivam Dube Promoted
India team management recognised that Ishan Kishan, being a left hander, was taking down the left-arm spinner Liam Dawson and there is a need to neutralise the threat of Adil Rashid as well. That is why they promoted Shivam Dube up the order at number 4.
Dube is well known for his explosive power against spin and the ability to take down any spinner. Also it would continue the right and left hand combination on the crease with Sanju Samson out there.
The move also means Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya will also shuffle their positions and will come out depending on the match situation. India will likely go with Tilak Varma if Dube gets out and with Suryakumar or Hardik of Samson departs.