India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Shivam Dube Promoted In Batting Order Over Suryakumar Yadav

Explosive left-hander Shivam Dube was promoted up the batting order after another left-handed Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Adil Rashid in India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
ICC Mens T20 WC Semi-Final: India vs England Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shivam Dube was promoted in the batting order of Team India

  • The decision was taken after Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Adil Rashid

  • Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma to come out based on match situation

India made a big change in their batting order as they took on England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 second semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 05). Looking to add more power through the middle, they promoted Shivam Dube.

India had a solid start after they were put in to bat first. On a surface extremely good for batting, India were to an explosive powerplay courtesy Sanju Samson's firework. He took down the England bowlers and smashed them to all parts of the ground to help India get off the blocks quickly.

Although Abhishek Sharma couldn't fire at the other end and was dismissed cheaply, Samson kept the charge on and he was supported well by Ishan Kishan, who targeted the left arm spinner Liam Dawson from England. The duo helped India race to 112/1 in only nine overs, setting them up for a massive total.

Veteran spinner Adil Rashid joined the attack in the next over and despite getting smashed in the second ball for a four, he came back strong in the next ball. He released the ball off the front of the hand, the slider. The ball was placed wide of off and Ishan Kishan shimmied down the track to loft it. Didn't get the best timing and the ball was hit from the bottom of the bat. Jacks came in from long-off to take a sharp low catch.

Related Content
Hardik Pandya in action against Zimbabwe in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at Chennai. - BCCI/X
India Vs England, T20 World Cup: Battle Of All-Rounders At Wankhede Stadium In High-Stakes Semi-Final
India's Shivam Dube, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Hardik Pandya applauds during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?
India's Shivam Dube, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Hardik Pandya applauds during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs NED Match
India's Shivam Dube, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Hardik Pandya applauds during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube Star In 17-Run Win
Related Content

Shivam Dube Promoted

India team management recognised that Ishan Kishan, being a left hander, was taking down the left-arm spinner Liam Dawson and there is a need to neutralise the threat of Adil Rashid as well. That is why they promoted Shivam Dube up the order at number 4.

Dube is well known for his explosive power against spin and the ability to take down any spinner. Also it would continue the right and left hand combination on the crease with Sanju Samson out there.

The move also means Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya will also shuffle their positions and will come out depending on the match situation. India will likely go with Tilak Varma if Dube gets out and with Suryakumar or Hardik of Samson departs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: IND Aim 250 At Wankhede | IND - 237/6 (19)

  2. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

  3. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Abhishek Sharma Departs For Cheap Score Again

  4. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Jos Buttler Closes In On Rohit Sharma In These Records - Check

  5. Sanju Samson Vs Jofra Archer: Who Won The Early Battle In T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  4. The Kerala Story: Mosque Hosts Hindu Devotees, Temple Conducts Iftar Party

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

  3. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka, 80 Sailors Dead

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: IRGC Says Shot Down US Fighter Jet, US Dismisses Claim

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law