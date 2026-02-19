India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s IND Vs NED Match

India's Shivam Dube, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Hardik Pandya applauds during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

India's Shivam Dube, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Hardik Pandya applauds during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki